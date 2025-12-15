Equipped as standard with high-quality components, such as the water-cooled, slow-running, 4-pole electric motor, as well as a robust 3-piston axial pump with ceramic piston, the HDS 12/18-4 S hot water high-pressure cleaner from Kärcher scores with high reliability. In addition, the machine from the super class inspires users with effortless handling thanks to intuitive single-button operation, ergonomic accessory storage and the energy-saving EASY!Force Advanced HP trigger gun with 1050 millimetre long spray lance and servo control. Two detergent tanks with precise dosing options, the economical eco!efficiency mode and the optimised burner engineering enable very economical cleaning applications. Proven safety technology with water filter, safety valve, SDS hose and well thought-out descaling options also effectively protects components and ensures high availability and longevity of the machine.