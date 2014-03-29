Automotive

Outstanding solutions for car dealerships, workshops and service stations. Kärcher offers cleaning concepts that are tailored to the specific requirements of car dealerships, workshops and service stations. Discover Kärcher's extensive range of cleaning machines and customer-oriented services.

Automotive

Car dealerships

Cleaning solutions that ensure cleanliness in car dealerships and workshops, thereby providing the basis for working safely.

Service stations

Outstanding cleaning solutions and customer-oriented service for the modern service station – Kärcher makes it happen.

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Information
Contact Us

Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

Opening hours
Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

Customer Care (WA Business chat):
0815 8111 505

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