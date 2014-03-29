Automotive
Outstanding solutions for car dealerships, workshops and service stations. Kärcher offers cleaning concepts that are tailored to the specific requirements of car dealerships, workshops and service stations. Discover Kärcher's extensive range of cleaning machines and customer-oriented services.
Car dealerships
Cleaning solutions that ensure cleanliness in car dealerships and workshops, thereby providing the basis for working safely.
Service stations
Outstanding cleaning solutions and customer-oriented service for the modern service station – Kärcher makes it happen.