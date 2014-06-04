Car dealerships

Cleanliness equals safety: workshop cleaning.

The workshop is your mechanics' workspace, but it is also another point of contact between customers and your company. That's why it is important even here to leave a dazzling impression. In the workshop, which is primarily affected by stubborn and greasy dirt, Kärcher offers powerful cleaning solutions that ensure ease of use and spotless cleanliness without leaving residues. All cleaning machines and cleaning agents have been designed to constantly ensure work and process safety in your workshop. Because only a clean workshop is a safe workshop.