Industry

An experienced partner you can rely on for all industrial cleaning tasks. Production can only run smoothly when every part interlocks perfectly. The same applies to cleaning processes: efficient cleaning can only be achieved if all solutions harmonise with one another. This is why Kärcher, as a system provider in all sectors, offers effective, safe, strong and customised cleaning solutions.

Maschinenbau

Food industry

Food production is subject to strict hygiene regulations, both at the production stage itself and in the upstream and downstream stages.

Machine construction

In the machine construction industry, it is important to find a cleaning partner that can offer a solution for every challenge and take care of every little detail.

Chemicals industry

The chemicals industry is subject to all kinds of dirt every day, including fine dusts, adhesive deposits, caustic liquids, mineral oils and granulates.

Industrial cleaning references

Kärcher supports countless industrial customers across the most diverse range of sectors, with an annual turnover of more than EUR 300 million in this area.

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Information
Contact Us

Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

Opening hours
Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

Customer Care (WA Business chat):
0815 8111 505

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