Chemicals industry

The perfect choice for exceptional cleaning results.

Robust construction style, easy handling and versatility – these are the characteristics that make Kärcher cleaning appliances stand out. And it is precisely these characteristics that are important in the production process when it comes to cleaning your systems quickly and safely. All of our cleaning solutions have been specially developed to allow production to continue uninterrupted even during the cleaning process. This is why it is important that they react flexibly to different challenges, such as production bottlenecks or spilt liquids.