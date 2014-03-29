State of the art.

Modern life has its own unique rhythm. Today shops are open around the clock. Consumers can shop as and when they choose, and they prefer to do it in a friendly setting. That is why shop designers have developed a dynamic layout which is based around the rhythm of the consumer. The modern materials put to use to achieve this pave the way for fabulous design possibilities – however, they present completely new challenges when it comes to cleaning. Kärcher aims to take on this challenge with innovative and efficient cleaning products. The Kärcher system: perfectly tailored machines, accessories and cleaning agents.