PDIR: Four essential cleaning functions

Intermediate cleaning: Using the right methods to do away with downtimes

Intermediate cleaning is always required every now and then – even when maintenance cleaning takes place on a daily basis. It helps to cut back on the amount of deep cleaning required, which is both time-consuming and thus costly, and also to maintain a high standard of cleanliness.

It is vital to select the right method so as to avoid restricting guests and causing downtimes in hotel operations, for example. In other words, a cleaning method needs to be selected that does not involve the floor covering getting excessively soaked to ensure that people can walk on it again soon after cleaning. This is important above all in corridors in hotels.

If intermediate cleaning is taken care of every so often, the amount of time and effort spent cleaning on a daily basis will drop massively.