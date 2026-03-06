Vacuum sweeper MC 80
The MC 80 sweeper from the compact class impresses with its environmental friendliness, the largest cab in its class with 1.45 m³ air volume and its intuitive operating concept.
With the MC 80 the technology of the very large machines is now used in the compact class of the sweepers. For example, the 800 litre container for swept material with water circulation system is based on computer-aided CFD simulations, the two-brush system has individual brush control with individual lifting, the straight suction channel effectively prevents blockages and the suction mouth is located in the wheel contour where it is protected from impacts. The excellent standard equipment can be complemented with various attachment kits, such as a 3rd side brush, a weed brush, a wander hose or a high-pressure cleaner. In terms of working comfort, the MC 80 scores well with the largest cab in its class, a perfect all-round view and a transparent and ergonomic layout of the operating elements. Practical details such as a lockable storage compartment, bottle holder and USB charging port are also included.
Features and benefits
Intuitive operating concept from the 3.5 tonne classArmrest with ergonomically integrated operating panel for intuitive operation. Quick start at the touch of a button. Individual control of all functions possible. Individual brush control and lifting increase precision.
Maximum operating comfortLargest cab in its class with 360° panoramic view, ergonomic and transparent. Windows on both sides, lockable storage compartment, USB charging port, bottle holder. Entry and exit on both sides for maximum flexibility when working.
The highest standard of sweepingEasy-to-assemble two brush system with individual control and lifting. 800 litre container for swept material with water circulation system and 185 litre fresh water tank. Optional attachment kits available such as 3rd side brush or weed brush.
Economical and environmentally friendly drive
- Emission values below EU STAGE V thanks to Common Rail system and diesel particulate filter.
- For applications in urban green zones.
- Lower fuel consumption protects the environment and lowers the operating costs.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Diesel
|Traction drive
|All-wheel drive
|Motor manufacturer
|Yanmar
|Motor rating (kW)
|26
|Displacement (cm³)
|1650
|Cylinder
|3
|Fuel tank volume (l)
|41
|Exhaust emissions standard
|STAGE V
|Driving speed (km/h)
|25
|Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
|1630
|Working width with 3 side brushes (mm)
|2175
|Waste container (l)
|1000
|Water tank (l)
|150
|Fresh water tank (l)
|185
|Wheelbase (mm)
|1500
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|2500
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|3200 x 1070 x 1985
Equipment
- Particle filter
- Leaf suction hose
- Temperature display
- Elapsed time counter for sweeping gear
- Comfort seat
- Heating and air-conditioning unit
- Heating
- Suction
- Side brush speed, adjustable
- Traction drive, forwards
- Traction drive, reverse
- Coarse dirt flap
- Hydr. high dump
- Panoramic cab with safety glass, 2 rear mirrors
- Radio system
- Flashing lights
- Dust binding on side brushes and in the suction channel with water spraying system
- Doors, left/right
- Outdoor use
Videos
Application areas
- Ideal for road and wet cleaning. Also suitable for transportation tasks