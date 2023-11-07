BVL 5/1 BP BATTERY-POWERED BACKPACK VACUUM

THE BACKPACK VACUUM IS ULTRA-LIGHTWEIGHT!

When you are carrying your equipment on your back, then the weight and ergonomics of the carrying frame are vitally important to the user. This is why Kärcher uses expanded polypropylene (EPP) for the BVL 5/1 Bp. This material is robust but is made of 96% air and is therefore extremely light. It also absorbs noise and is 100% recyclable.

Thanks to the EPP, the BVL 5/1 Bp boasts an unladen weight of just 3.3 kg, or 4.6 kg with the battery – this makes the new cordless backpack vacuum from Kärcher one of the lightest machines on the market.