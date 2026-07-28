Cup foam lance DUO Advanced 2, 700 l/h - 800 l/h
For pressure washers without Servo Control: The DUO Advanced 2 cup foam lance is impressive with its option for direct switching to high-pressure cleaning and two-litre detergent tank.
With the DUO Advanced 2 cup foam lance, Kärcher provides the perfect foam lance solution for cleaning tasks with pressure washers that have a flow rate of 700 to 800 l/h, but do not have Servo Control. The foam lance allows the user to switch to high-pressure operation immediately. Thanks to its robust base body with durable nickel coating, it is also ideally suited for use with aggressive detergents, which can be transported thanks to a sturdy, two-litre tank with a large filling opening and additional handhold built into the neck. The spraying angle of the DUO Advanced 2 cup foam lance can be flexibly adjusted as required and an integrated shutter is effective in preventing unintentional adjustments to the precise, three-stage detergent dosing.
Features and benefits
Ability to switch directly between cleaning chemicals and high-pressure cleaningTime-saving since there is no need to change the spray lance or accessory.
Ergonomic, two-litre container for detergentEnables long cleaning tasks to be completed effortlessly.
Detergent dosing with integrated shutterFacilitates precise, three-stage dosing for detergent. For optimal foam quality. Prevents potential detergent overdosing.
Base body with durable nickel coating
- Extremely robust and durable design.
- Facilitates use of aggressive detergents where required.
Flexible setting for spray angle
- Very precise foam jet.
- Allows safe work over larger distances.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (l/h)
|700 - 800
|Nozzle size (mm)
|45
|Max. pressure (bar)
|300
|Dosage (%)
|1 - 2 - 4
|Tank capacity (l)
|2
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Connection thread
|EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.5
Videos
Application areas
- Vehicle and machine cleaning in the automotive, industrial and agricultural sectors
- Construction (cleaning construction machines, scaffolding, casing, equipment)