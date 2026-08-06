Fast Charger Duo Battery Power 4 V
The Fast Charger Duo charges up to 2 Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteries up to 80% with 2.5 Ah respectively in just 50 minutes and is suitable for all 4 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteries.
Charging in record time: Charge up to 2 Battery Power exchangeable batteries up to 80% in just 50 minutes with the Fast Charger Duo and a charging current of 2 × 2.5 A. This means that your device is ready for use quickly and long work interruptions are a thing of the past. Perfect for 4 V Battery Power devices requiring 2 batteries. Other features include the anti-slip support feet for a steady position, as well as the LED rings beside the insert positions for the batteries, which display the current charging state at all times. Charging is also possible independent of the device storage.
Features and benefits
Parallel fast charge functionFaster operational readiness thanks to fast charge of 2 × 4 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteries. Charges 2 × 2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteries at the same time up to 80% in just 50 minutes. Permanent battery monitoring for optimal charging process.
Intelligent charge managementFor maximum safety and energy efficiency. The current charging state is displayed at all times for each battery slot by means of a 3-stage LED display.
LED rings with battery charge state indicatorCompatible with all 4 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteries.
Maximum flexibility
- Compatible with 4 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteries.
- One battery charger for several 4 V Battery Power devices.
- Charging is possible independent of the device storage.
Anti-slip support feet
- For a secure hold, also on slippery and uneven ground.
- No scratching of sensitive surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|4 V battery platform
|battery charge time with fast charger
|
2x 2.5 Ah Battery Power battery:
50 min (80 %) / 70 min (100 %)
|Charging current (A)
|2 x 2,5
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|100 - 240
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Cable length (m)
|1,8
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|89 x 129 x 39