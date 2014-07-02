Hard surface cleaner FR 50

Hot water resistant stainless steel surface cleaner with 500 mm working width. Ideal for large areas.With double ceramic bearings, push handle, non-marking swivel castors and detergent dosing system.

The FR 50 surface cleaner is hot water resistant, has a stainless steel housing and a working width of 500 mm, suitable for cleaning large areas. The FR 50 features double ceramic bearings, convenient push handle, non-marking swivel castors and integrated low-pressure detergent dosing system. Nozzle kit must be ordered separately. Technical data: Max. 250 bar, 1800 l/h, 80°C.

Specifications

Technical data

Diameter (mm) 500
Connection thread M22 x 1.5
Colour silver
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 13,9
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Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

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Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

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0815 8111 505

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