High-pressure hose Longlife, 10 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 2 x M22 x 1.5

10 m high-pressure hose Longlife 400 (DN 8) with rotary coupling, two layer high-strength steel wire reinforced. Connectors at both ends. M 22 x 1.5, with kink protection.

10 m high-pressure hose Longlife 400 (DN 8) with rotary coupling, two layer high-strength steel wire reinforced. Connectors at both ends. M 22 x 1.5, with kink protection. Further data: DN 8/155°C/400 bar.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) ID 8
Temperature (°C) max. 155
Max. pressure (bar) 400
Length (m) 10
Connection thread 2 x M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 3,7
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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