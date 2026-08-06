The compact interior cleaning head is ideally suited for cleaning inside vats and containers with an opening of 65 millimetres or more. The cleaning head is driven by a 24-volt AC 50/60 hertz electric motor. The low voltage of 24 volts ensures maximum safety when the cleaning head is used in wet application areas. The nozzles rotate around two axes at a constant speed, reaching every inch of the container. Weighing just 4.9 kilograms, there is no need for extra suspension devices. Operational up to 140 bar, 3000 l/h and a maximum water temperature of 90 °C. The head length measures 1256 millimetres in total and the immersion depth is 915 millimetres. The interior cleaning head can be connected quickly and easily to a cold-water or hot-water high-pressure cleaner via a high-pressure hose.