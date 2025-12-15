HK 7.5 high-pressure hose kit

Upgrade set with 7.5 m high-pressure hose, high-pressure gun and Quick Connect adapter piece for classes K 2-K 7. For all Kärcher pressure washers without a hose reel manufactured between 1992 and 2017.

The scope of supply for the accessory set includes one 7.5-metre high-pressure hose, one ergonomic high-pressure gun and an adapter piece for retrofitting the practical Quick Connect connector for classes K 2-K 7. Suitable for all Kärcher pressure washers without a hose reel manufactured since 1992.

Features and benefits
Adapter
  • Simple separation of the pressure hose from the spray gun and device.
  • The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and trigger gun. This saves time and effort.
High-pressure hose
  • With Quick Connect adapters for quick attachment.
High-pressure gun
  • For ergonomical working.
Specifications

Technical data

Temperature (°C) max. 60
Max. pressure (bar) 180
Length (m) 7,5
Colour black
Weight (kg) 1,2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1,4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 551 x 250 x 60
