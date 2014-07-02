Vario Power Jet Short 360° VP 145 S for K 2 – K 4

VP 145 S: The lightweight Vario Power Jet Short 360° with infinitely variable pressure regulation and flexible and adjustable 360° joint is ideal for cleaning areas that are difficult to reach.

Features and benefits
Continuous adjustment
  • The pressure can be adapted to the cleaning task.
Time saving
  • No need to change spray lance.
Flexible joint
  • Adjustable 360° joint
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0,2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 166 x 42 x 62
Application areas
  • Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
  • Wheel housing
  • Flower tubs
  • Rubbish bins
Information
