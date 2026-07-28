Brush soft
For simple installation on telescopic lances or high-pressure lances from Kärcher: brush with soft bristles for deep cleaning of sensitive surfaces such as glass or solar systems.
Sensitive surfaces such as windows or solar systems require a correspondingly gentle cleaning method in order to rule out damage. The brush with soft and spliced bristles protects the sensitive glass and yet still cleans thoroughly - either with pure water or at high pressure. For this, it can be easily and quickly connected to a water-bearing telescopic lance or a high-pressure lance from Kärcher. A nozzle kit for pure water or a 25° high-pressure nozzle guarantee both applications.
Features and benefits
Easy-to-understand colour coding
- The colour coding facilitates the selection of the appropriate brush.
Versatile fields of application
- Integrated high-pressure nozzle for using the brush with a high-pressure cleaner.
- Incl. 2 nozzles and 1 connection piece for use with pure water.
- With 4 nozzle connections for optimal water application.
Specifications
Technical data
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connection thread
|M 18
|Colour
|blue
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.2
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- For cleaning solar power installations, surfaces made of (Plexi) glass and conservatories
- For cleaning sensitive façades with glass, PVC or painted surfaces