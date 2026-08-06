FRV 50 Me surface cleaner

Surface cleaning with automatic suction of the dirty water for very large surfaces - this means the FRV 50 Me. Hot water cleaning up to 85°C. The FRV 50 Me features a temperature-resistant 10 m polyurethane suction hose. Additional quality features are the non-marking steering rollers and double ceramic bearing. Machine-specific nozzle kit must be ordered separately. Max. 250 bar / 2000 l/h / 85°C.

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread EASY!Lock
Colour silver
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 16,9
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Contact Us

Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

Opening hours
Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

Customer Care (WA Business chat):
0815 8111 505

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