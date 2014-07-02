PC 20 roof gutter and pipe cleaning kit

The gutter and pipe cleaning kit works all by itself – with high pressure. It easily cleans outflows, pipe blockages and gutters. Hose length: 20m.

The clever 2-in-1 solution for cleaning gutters and blocked pipes or outflows! The innovative gutter and pipe cleaning kit from Kärcher works all by itself – with high pressure. It moves independently on a sled through the gutters, without the user having to stand permanently beside it on a ladder. The gutter and pipe cleaning kit is fitted with two different nozzles: one pipe cleaning nozzle with four rear-facing high-pressure jets and one gutter cleaning nozzle for mounting the hose to the sled. The user can quickly and easily switch between the applications at any time. A non-kinking hose with brass connector ensures durability. The hose is 20m long. The gutter and pipe cleaning kit is suitable for K 2 to K 7 pressure washers.

Features and benefits
Powerful cleaning with high pressure
  • Effective and quick removal of pipe blockages.
Four backward-firing high-pressure jets
  • Moves easily through pipes.
Kink protection
  • Protects hose from kinking.
Brass coupling
  • Durable.
Specifications

Technical data

Length (m) 20
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0,3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2,5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 250 x 340 x 100

For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.

Videos
Application areas
  • Drains
  • Downpipes
  • Gutters
