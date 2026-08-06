Rotating wash brush for machines < 1000 l/h, natural bristles
Driven by water stream. Gently removes fine dust and traffic film from any surface. Temperature resistant up to 60°C, M 18 x 1.5 (replaceable brush insert).
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (l/h)
|500 - 1000
|Material
|Natural hair
|Connection thread
|EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,2
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