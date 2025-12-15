Splash guard
Transparent splash guard for class K 2 to K 7 Kärcher pressure washers protects the operator and surrounding area from spray water. Ideal for cleaning corners and edges.
Perfect for cleaning corners and edges: the splash guard – specifically designed for class K 2 to K 7 Kärcher pressure washers – effectively protects the operator and the surrounding area against spray water. The transparent design ensures a clear view of the area to be cleaned at all times. It goes without saying that the accessory part is compatible with all new vario power spray lances and multi jets as well as the new rotary nozzles. (Not suitable for MP 4 and MP 180 multi power jet 5-in-1 (2.643-238.0, 2.643-239.0))
Features and benefits
Splash guard
- Reliable protection for the operator against spray water – especially when cleaning corners and edges.
Transparent design
- A clear view of the surface to be cleaned guarantees better cleaning results.
Several adaptors included in the scope of delivery
- Compatible with all new Vario Power spray lances and Multi Jets as well as previous and new rotary nozzles.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|220 x 188 x 237
Not suitable for MP 4 and MP 180 multi power jet 5-in-1(2.643-238.0, 2.643-239.0)
Videos
Application areas
- Stairs
- Areas around the home and garden
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.