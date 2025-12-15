Using a release lever, the innovative interchangeable attachment Car & Bike can be quickly and easily changed, without coming into contact with dirt, and its transparent casing offers an outstanding cleaning experience. Thanks to the clever hook-and-loop fastener, the cloth section of the two-part attachment can be removed after cleaning and washed in the machine at 60 °C. The pressure washer brush with soft microfibre cloth is ideal for the gentle cleaning of cars and motorbikes. Detergent can be applied via the pressure washer if required. Thanks to its new gearbox, the WB 120 boasts more power than previous models – for effective and thorough cleaning. The rotating wash brush can be attached to all Kärcher pressure washers in Classes K 2 to K 7. The interchangeable attachments Universal and Home & Garden, available separately, are suitable for all smooth surfaces, or specially adapted to resistant surfaces, and are compatible with both the WB 120 and its predecessor, the WB 100.