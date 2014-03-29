Hot water makes the difference
Efficient high-pressure cleaning. Even more efficient with hot water. Compared to unpressurised cleaning procedures, Kärcher high-pressure cleaners offer impressive advantages in terms of economy, cleaning results and environmental impact. HDS hot water high-pressure cleaners enhance these advantages considerably when cleaning stubborn dirt. Kärcher HDS machines are usually the best solution for oils, grease and proteins – especially when these are encrusted.
A clear advantage with hot water.
Hot water high-pressure cleaners can raise the water temperature from around 12°C to as much as 155°C. This allows a reduction of the working pressure, cleaning time and the amount of detergent required. Cleaning with hot water therefore offers numerous options for optimising the cleaning process, as well as impressive advantages.
Better cleaning result
Hot water softens congealed oil and grease and significantly improves emulsification, making it very easy to remove. In the food industry, proteins and grease can be loosened extremely effective with hot water.
Reduced cleaning agent consumption
Grease, oil, resin, etc. can usually be removed with just hot water, so significantly less detergent can be used or detergent can be omitted entirely. In addition to cost savings, this protects the environment and conserves resources.
Shorter drying time
Surfaces cleaned with hot water dry faster thanks to the heat and are thus ready for subsequent processing or further use faster.
Improved hygiene
A significant reduction in germs can be demonstrated after cleaning with hot water. For many hygiene requirements, this germ reduction method without disinfectant is completely sufficient.
Shorter working time
Hot water results in faster dirt loosening and thus significant time savings of up to 35%. This means that a wide range of cleaning tasks can be carried out efficiently and cost-effectively.
A clear conclusion: HD versus HDS cost comparison.
The cost of purchasing and maintaining a hot water high-pressure cleaner is initially somewhat higher due to the additional burner and related energy consumption. Using hot water offers a time saving of up to 35% with improved cleaning results. In addition, an HDS machine usually eliminates detergent expenses.
Higher temperature for better results.
Heat energy is an important factor in the cleaning process. Heat accelerates chemical processes; every 10°C increase in temperature doubles the reaction speed. Raising the temperature by 20°C increases the reaction speed fourfold. Oil, grease and soot are dislodged more quickly and can be removed more easily. The emulsion of oil and grease in water is accelerated. A heated surface also dries more quickly. In practice, higher water temperatures can reduce cleaning times by up to 35% – with significantly better results. By reducing the water volume, a steam temperature as high as 155°C can also be achieved. The combination of mineral-free steam and pressure can loosen even the most stubborn dirt. This ensures high cleaning performance, even without chemical additives. The steam stage is perfect for removing bitumen coatings, paint coatings in general, soot deposits, lichens and algae.
Performance is not a matter of class.
Efficiency is essentially the result of an optimal match between power and the task to be performed. Kärcher hot water high-pressure cleaners are available in various performance classes and models, which offer the right machine for practically every operator and purpose.
Kärcher HDS-C compact class high-pressure cleaners
Mobile high-pressure cleaners for frequently changing locations of use: easy to transport despite high power.
Ideal for the following industries:
Kärcher HDS-M middle class high-pressure cleaners
For day-to-day cleaning of machines or surfaces. Jogger principle shows that good mobility is also possible in this class.
Ideal for the following industries:
Kärcher HDS-S super class high-pressure cleaners
The right solution for tackling recurrent cleaning tasks involving large amounts of dirt or stubborn dirt, for example in continuous demanding use at construction sites, in agriculture, municipal service or industry.
Ideal for the following industries:
Kärcher HDS-E special class high-pressure cleaners
This exhaust-free hot water high-pressure cleaner with electric boiler is ideal where exhaust gases are undesirable or prohibited, e.g. in food processing plants, hospitals, large kitchens or industrial plants.
Ideal for the following industries: