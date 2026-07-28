Roller brush 500 medium
Medium-hard brush attachment for use with hydraulic drive (4.762-584.0). Suitable for sensitive façades, foils and fabrics. Easy and safe quick-change system.
Features and benefits
Streak-free cleaning close to the edge
- Bristles at the side as damping protection and for cleaning close to the edge.
- Streak-free cleaning results thanks to diagonal bristles in the middle of the brush.
Intuitive colour coding
- Colour coding facilitates the selection of the appropriate brush attachment.
Quick-change mechanism
- Quick brush replacement for simple adaptation to the cleaning task.
Specifications
Technical data
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|40
|Colour
|red
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.7
Videos
Application areas
- For cleaning façades with natural stone, plaster or wood surfaces
- For cleaning roller shutters and blinds
- For cleaning fabrics and membrane foils