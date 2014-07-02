1-step lance extension
Extends spray lance by 0.4 m. For effective cleaning of difficult to reach areas. Suitable for all Kärcher accessories.
Features and benefits
Lance extension 0.4 m
- For cleaning in hard to reach places (especially high places)
Compact design
- Extends the operating radius, greater flexibility.
- Easy handling.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|446 x 45 x 45
Videos
Application areas
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
