Crevice nozzle, NT, DN 40, plastic, 290 mm

Plastic crevice tool (DN 40) for vacuuming in crevices and corners. Length: 290 mm.

Plastic crevice tool (DN 40) for vacuuming in crevices and corners. Length: 290 mm.

Specifications

Technical data

Standard nominal width ( ) 40
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Length (mm) 290
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 300 x 45 x 45
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CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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