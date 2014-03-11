Floor scrubbers / scrubber driers
For shiny floors With Kärcher scrubber driers, floors are hygienically clean and spotless. Sparkling performance guaranteed. Our all-rounders and specialists complete all kinds of home cleaning tasks quickly and economically.
The cost-effective cleaning solution for any application
Compared to manual floor cleaning, scrubber dryers are quicker, more cost-effective and more thorough when it comes to cleaning all types of floors. A scrubber dryer saves you time and cleaning agents, and this protects employees as well as your purse. The machines are also easy to use and low-maintenance. We have the right design for each application, each one ideally suited to the type and size of your floor and your requirements. Whether it's a small business, pub or restaurant, a large supermarket or shopping centre, or a very large surface in an airport or production hall, scrubber dryers are the most efficient cleaning solution for all floors, whether it's 30 or 30,000 m² in size.
So which scrubber dryer is the right one for you?
Our floor cleaning machines are available in different sizes and come with many configuration options for a wide range of applications – our specially developed accessories help you do more than just clean. Further special cleaning solutions and simpler scrubbers complete our range. Here you will not only find all the information on the individual categories, but also the scrubber dryer that is the right one for you in our product range.
Compact & Push scrubber driers
Developed for the fast and flexible cleaning of small to medium-sized areas like in restaurants, shops, kitchens, hotels and other highly frequented areas heavily-furnished: our push scrubber driers.
Walk-behind scrubber driers
Walk-behind scrubber driers are perfect for efficient cleaning on medium-sized areas, such as in retail, swimming pools, halls, as well as corridors and aisles and on floors of many facilities
Ride-on scrubber driers
The ideal choice for cleaning large, sparsely furnished areas, such as in warehouses and production halls, shopping centres, car parks or airports. Here you also find our combined sweeper/scrubber drier machines.
Other cleaning solutions
Whether it's single-disc and polishing machines for hard surface maintenance or solutions for very demanding cleaning tasks, like on stairs or escalators: our other cleaning solutions.
Single-disc machines
Whether on hard surfaces or textile floor coverings: at Kärcher you are guaranteed to find the right single disc machine. We stock machines for all specialised and all-round uses.
Polishing machines
When shoes leave marks: Kärcher polishing machines make floors shine again. Being battery powered, they can also be used during normal business hours.
Stair and escalator cleaner
Spotlessly clean in next to no time: Kärcher stair and escalator cleaners produce thoroughly clean results on escalators and travelators as well as stairs and window sills..
Achieve outstanding cleaning results with innovative technology
What is a scrubber dryer?
Kärcher scrubber dryers thoroughly remove dirt, dust and residues from hard floors in a single pass leaving surfaces instantly dry, clean and safe. From maintenance cleaning to deep cleaning, polishing and even stripping, a Kärcher scrubber dryer delivers outstanding cleaning performance, every time, improving health and safety in your business while increasing cleaning productivity.
Protection against incorrect use
Prevent machine misuse, keep familiarisation time for the user to a minimum and ensure optimum cleaning efficiency with Kärcher’s Intelligent Key system (KIK) which enables machine speed, brush pressure, water and detergent dosing to be pre-set to each operator.
Save money and be more environmentally friendly
Manual calculations of how much detergent to use are no longer necessary with our Dose system which automatically and precisely meters the correct detergent quantity from the on-board bottle into the clean water.
Reduce water and detergent usage
Achieve more for less with Kärcher’s eco!efficiency mode which reduces energy, water and detergent consumption, minimises wear and tear on the machine and lowers noise levels, all at the turn of a button.
Every touch point colour-coded for ease
Users can quickly see what is relevant to them thanks to the colour-coded access elements on the machine - this makes using and maintaining the machine simple… yellow for the operator, grey for the service technicians.
Increasing productivity through innovation
Auto-fill means you can simply connect the machine to the water supply and let it automatically stop when the tank is full, freeing up your operators time. While tank-rinsing ensures that the machine is quickly and effectively cleaned after use with the operator having no contact with dirty water.
Quickly adjust to different cleaning requirements
Whether it’s a fine clean, whisper clean or power clean, the brush speed is easily controlled* and adjusted to suit your requirements with FACT technology. In fine cleaning mode noise level is reduced as well as energy consumption lowered by 30%.
*On roller brush models
Simple and safe operation
Choosing the right cleaning programme is simple thanks to the EASY!Operation panel. The clear, at-a-glance view via pictograms makes it easy for anyone to use the machine, reducing the need for training and removing any language barriers.
Disc or roller brush heads to suit your cleaning application
Whether you’re removing multiple scuff marks or want to eliminate dirt from grout, Kärcher scrubber dryers are available with two different brush heads. Discs work best on smooth floors, whereas roller brushes create up to 10 times more down pressure to provide a deeper clean.