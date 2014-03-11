Floor scrubbers / scrubber driers

The cost-effective cleaning solution for any application

Compared to manual floor cleaning, scrubber dryers are quicker, more cost-effective and more thorough when it comes to cleaning all types of floors. A scrubber dryer saves you time and cleaning agents, and this protects employees as well as your purse. The machines are also easy to use and low-maintenance. We have the right design for each application, each one ideally suited to the type and size of your floor and your requirements. Whether it's a small business, pub or restaurant, a large supermarket or shopping centre, or a very large surface in an airport or production hall, scrubber dryers are the most efficient cleaning solution for all floors, whether it's 30 or 30,000 m² in size.