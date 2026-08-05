KÄRCHER X TTS: The right equipment for every task.
Anyone who should clean hygienically and at the same time wants to work efficiently relies on a combination of machines and manual equipment. So that Kärcher customers do not have to compromise on high quality and ergonomics in any step, the market leader is starting a cooperative venture with the innovative company TTS. The KÄRCHER X TTS product range includes more than 300 products for manual cleaning.
Overview of the comprehensive KÄRCHER X TTS range
TTS Cleaning has been developing and producing diverse manual cleaning tools full of clever added value for more than 30 years in Italy. The most important product ranges are:
Sustainability
The use of hard-wearing materials that make cleaning more hygienic, easier and more sustainable is a tradition at TTS Cleaning. With the aim of protecting natural resources and saving energy, more and more cleaning implements feature an eco label, including buckets made from recycled plastic. TTS is also one of the first providers worldwide to offer a certified calculation of the CO2 emissions of the entire product life cycle.
The FlexoMate cleaning trolley
Efficient, flexible and ergonomic: the FlexoMate, a cleaning trolley that redefines manual cleaning. It can also be adapted to your needs thanks to its modular system. Whether it's additional boxes or cleaning machines - with FlexoMate, it's all there. It can be configured to the task at hand and integrate up to 5 different cleaning machines. With the FlexoMate you enhance your productivity in manual cleaning tasks. The option to rent instead of buy is even more flexible.
Get to know KÄRCHER X TTS and try out the products!
Cleaning trolley, transport trolley & mobile bucket systems
Different basic equipment, a modular and ergonomic structure, as well as the robust durability of our cleaning trolleys make efficient and economical maintenance cleaning possible.
Floor and surface - dry cleaning
Our quality products make the dry cleaning of surfaces and floors very easy. Thanks to the useful assistant, cleaning is done in no time – effortless and simple.
Floor - wet cleaning
The right equipment for the economical and effective wet cleaning of floors – particularly in areas that are difficult to access with machines.
Surface - wet cleaning
Ergonomically designed products for the manual wet cleaning of surfaces. Characterised by top quality for superb dirt pick-up. Guarantees reliable cleanliness.
Window cleaning
Top quality for professionals. The streak-free cleaning of glass requires an ergonomic design, safe connection parts and versatile components. For safe and economical work.
Cleaning implements
More time for the important things: perfectly coordinated cleaning utensils for manual cleaning. For greater efficiency and speed in an instant.
Benefits & highlights
User-friendly innovations
Working with TTS cleaning tools highlights the fact that the product developers thought of every step and every movement and optimised many processes. In the self-image of TTS, each of the products must meet the following requirements:
- Support a high hygiene standard
- Save time and costs
- Easy handling
- Be user-friendly, modular and customizable.
Ergonomic work
Building cleaning is often a race against the clock. Areas and furniture must be cleaned in the shortest time possible. In order to make this task as comfortable and fatigue-free as possible for cleaning staff, the cleaning tools from TTS Cleaning meet high ergonomic standards and integrate clever ideas to give users a head start.
Cleaning equipment from a single source
Cleaning companies now get the required complete product range from a single source no matter what task they face. Customers and users can obtain information about all KÄRCHER X TTS products and purchase them both via the Kärcher distribution channels and from the branches of TTS Cleaning.