KÄRCHER X TTS: The right equipment for every task.

The FlexoMate cleaning trolley

Efficient, flexible and ergonomic: the FlexoMate, a cleaning trolley that redefines manual cleaning. It can also be adapted to your needs thanks to its modular system. Whether it's additional boxes or cleaning machines - with FlexoMate, it's all there. It can be configured to the task at hand and integrate up to 5 different cleaning machines. With the FlexoMate you enhance your productivity in manual cleaning tasks. The option to rent instead of buy is even more flexible.