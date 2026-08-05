Floor Dusting

No dust particle remains on the floor with our manual cleaning tools. Dust-free floor cleaning is made easy thanks to the useful assistant – extensive and long-lasting.

Kärcher Dust-binding cloths

Dust-binding cloths

Top quality for maximum dust intake. Impregnated tack cloths for single use, which demonstrate an excellent cleaning performance and good gliding behaviour.

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Kärcher Washable dust mops

Washable dust mops

Washable mops for quick removal of loose dust.

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Kärcher Dust mop holder for dust-binding cloths

Dust mop holder for dust-binding cloths

Professional dust removal with hygienic and flexible dust mop holder.

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Kärcher Dust mop holder for washable dust mops

Dust mop holder for washable dust mops

High-quality and reliable holder for professional dust intake.

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Kärcher
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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