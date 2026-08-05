Floor Dusting
No dust particle remains on the floor with our manual cleaning tools. Dust-free floor cleaning is made easy thanks to the useful assistant – extensive and long-lasting.
Dust-binding cloths
Top quality for maximum dust intake. Impregnated tack cloths for single use, which demonstrate an excellent cleaning performance and good gliding behaviour.
Washable dust mops
Washable mops for quick removal of loose dust.
Dust mop holder for dust-binding cloths
Professional dust removal with hygienic and flexible dust mop holder.
Dust mop holder for washable dust mops
High-quality and reliable holder for professional dust intake.