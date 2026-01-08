Fleece Filter Bags

EFFORTLESSLY REMOVE DIRT & ODOURS

From coffee stains in the carpet, wine stains in the sofa, mud splashes in the car seat or wet footprints on a tiled floor, the cleaning result is always astonishing when using the Kärcher SE machines. The Kärcher spray extraction cleaners spray the cleaning agent dissolved in the water under pressure deep into the surface fibres and then suck up the water together with the dissolved dirt. Grease, dirt and odours are thus thoroughly removed, making these machines also suitable for allergy sufferers and households with pets.

Kärcher carpet / upholstery cleaners are as easy to use as a vacuum cleaner. There are two large buttons on the device, 1 for operating the spray function and another for vacuuming . With normal soiling, both functions can be switched on at the same time, so you are ready in 1 movement over the surface. Where heavy soiling occurs, we recommend that you spray the surface first, letting the cleaning agent work for a few minutes before vacuuming up.

We promise you've never felt so satisfied after a cleaning job, even if your carpet or upholstery looks pretty clean, you will be amazed at how dirty the water is after cleaning!