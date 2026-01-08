Satisfaction right from the start: Kärcher system solutions.

Purchasing Kärcher washing bays – a worthwhile investment.

The process of constructing a new Kärcher washing bay or tunnel begins with an extensive customer consultation, during which both a site and profitability assessment are carried out to determine the optimal size of the facility and/or equipment. The new washing bay is then configured and planned according to your specifications. Whether you would like to purchase a gantry car wash, self-service washing bay or commercial vehicle washing bay, we will assist you with preliminary enquiries, as well as planning applications and water permits, and put your individual washing bay project into action. This includes the full planning process and implementation. Your turnkey system is constructed according to your requirements. We work with experienced partners to deliver the highest quality. We will also assist you, when necessary, with financing your Kärcher washing bay.