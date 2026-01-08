Satisfaction right from the start: Kärcher system solutions.

Vehicle Wash Systems

Vehicle cleaning systems Our highly efficient system solutions for the economic inner and outer cleaning of cars and commercial vehicles reliably deliver optimal cleaning results. Apart from gantry, commercial vehicle and self-service wash systems, the portfolio also includes self-service vacuum cleaners and forecourt units, start systems, digital solutions, as well as water reclamation systems and detergents. For a vehicle wash tailored entirely to your needs.

Kärcher Gantry car washes

Gantry car washes

Satisfied customers are your success. Our gantry car washes facilitate economic cleaning, ensure efficient throughput rates and achieve an optimal result – for you and your customers.

GO TO PRODUCTS
Kärcher Commercial vehicle washes

Commercial vehicle washes

When cleaning commercial vehicles, you need systems that can meet any challenge. Whether truck, bus or municipal vehicle. With our commercial vehicle wash systems, you experience professional efficiency each and every day.

GO TO PRODUCTS

Gantry car washes

Satisfied customers are your success. Our gantry car washes facilitate economic cleaning, ensure efficient throughput rates and achieve an optimal result – for you and your customers.

0 Products

Commercial vehicle washes

When cleaning commercial vehicles, you need systems that can meet any challenge. Whether truck, bus or municipal vehicle. With our commercial vehicle wash systems, you experience professional efficiency each and every day.

0 Products

Clean cars and HGVs economically.

Our flexible car wash and truck wash concepts are perfectly tailored to your specific requirements – from planning to the individual design. Kärcher has been a successful manufacturer of washing bays for decades. Our experience as a manufacturer of car and truck washing bays and thousands of installed systems offers the security of having Kärcher as an experienced partner. Our team will be happy to advise you!

We are there for you!

We offer friendly, expert advice based on individual solutions and are happy to answer all of your questions on washing bays and vehicle cleaning systems. All of our employees have a thorough knowledge of our systems, machines and cleaning agents, and can provide professional advice by telephone. You are also welcome to arrange a personal appointment.

 

CONTACT US
Kaercher-Wachanlage-Tankstellen-Autohaeuser-waschcenter

Satisfaction right from the start: Kärcher system solutions.

For car dealers, service stations, investors and washing centres, Kärcher ensures satisfaction right from the start. Kärcher offers sophisticated system solutions for every application and every operator, with outstanding quality and cost effectiveness. That's something you can always rely on – and has been the case for 80 years.

Purchasing Kärcher washing bays – a worthwhile investment.

The process of constructing a new Kärcher washing bay or tunnel begins with an extensive customer consultation, during which both a site and profitability assessment are carried out to determine the optimal size of the facility and/or equipment. The new washing bay is then configured and planned according to your specifications. Whether you would like to purchase a gantry car wash, self-service washing bay or commercial vehicle washing bay, we will assist you with preliminary enquiries, as well as planning applications and water permits, and put your individual washing bay project into action. This includes the full planning process and implementation. Your turnkey system is constructed according to your requirements. We work with experienced partners to deliver the highest quality. We will also assist you, when necessary, with financing your Kärcher washing bay.

Kaercher-Wachanlage-kaufen

Support even after initial start-up

Even after the actual planning and construction of your Kärcher washing bay, we are on hand to provide our customers with operator and operation assistance, technical familiarisation and training, customer service and marketing assistance to ensure that you receive maximum returns on your washing bay.

Best-Brands_Waschanlagen

Kärcher receives Best Brands Award

The well-known industry magazines AUTOHAUS and Auto Service Praxis (asp) awarded the most popular brands in the automotive industry. Kärcher came out on top in the washing bays category. The Best Brands survey, which was carried out by the market research institute Puls, identified the providers with the best image across 12 product groups based on a representative sample of 650 AUTOHAUS and asp readers.

Kärcher comes out on top in the washing bays category

Kärcher named one of 2014's Best Brands

In a readers' poll carried out by the magazine WERKSTATT, Kärcher was voted the best brand in the category "mobile and stationary washing bays". A total of 93 brands across 12 categories were nominated, forming a representative sample of the major brands on the German market. Almost 400 expert readers took part in the poll, which was carried out with the assistance of the expert organisation DEKRA.

 

Werkstatt_aktuell_2014

Gallery

The pictures below show the countries where our Automatic Car wash systems have been set up.

dubai UAE middle east automatic car wash

UAE Adnoc Station

dubai UAE middle east automatic car wash

UAE Mazda Showroom

dubai UAE middle east automatic car wash

UAE Mercedes Showroom

Bahrain middle east automatic car wash

Bahrain Filling Station

Bahrain middle east automatic car wash

Bahrain Filling Station

Iran middle east automatic car wash

Iran BMW Showroom

Oman middle east automatic car wash

Oman Royal Protocol

Oman Sallalah middle east automatic car wash

Oman Sallalah Filling Station

Oman Sohar middle east automatic car wash

Oman Sohar Filling Station

Oman middle east automatic car wash

Oman Shell Station

Oman middle east automatic car wash

Oman Oil Showroom

Oman middle east automatic car wash

Oman Nissan Showroom

Kuwait middle east automatic car wash

Kuwait Porsche Showroom

Kuwait middle east automatic car wash

Kuwait Police

Kuwait middle east automatic car wash

Kuwait Police

Kuwait middle east automatic car wash

Kuwait Special Forces

Kuwait middle east automatic car wash

Kuwait Traffic Police

Kuwait middle east automatic car wash

Kuwait General Motors

Iraq middle east automatic car wash

Iraq Filling Station

Qatar middle east automatic car wash

Qatar Filling Station

fully automatic car wash machine Kuwait Filling Station

Kuwait Filling Station

CONTACT US
CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

LEGAL INFORMATION
SOCIAL MEDIA
CO₂-NEUTRAL WEBSITE
© 2026 Kärcher FZE - Dubai