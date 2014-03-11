Drainage Pumps

Kärcher has powerful, easy-to-use water pumps for every requirement and a wide variety of situations. Do you want to use reclaimed water from alternative sources in your home and garden to save precious drinking water? Kärcher's booster centrifugal pumps reliably convey rainwater and groundwater from barrels, cisterns or wells to wherever it is needed. You can buy booster pumps from Kärcher for both watering your garden and for household use, for example as home pumps. If you want to empty your pool or garden pond before a spring clean, a submersible pump from Kärcher is the perfect solution. You can choose between models for clear water and models for dirty water. As a manufacturer, Kärcher has extensive experience in pump development and production – including for professional use. You can now benefit from this industrial expertise.

Submersible pumps for clear water and dirty water
Filter
Max. flow rate (l/h)
Delivery head (m)
Max. pressure (bar)
Application areas
Equipment features
  • Compare products
  • |
0 Products
Filter
Max. flow rate (l/h)
Delivery head (m)
Max. pressure (bar)
Application areas
  • Compare products
  • |
0 Products

Kärcher submersible pumps for demanding tasks

Submersible dirty water pumps

Robust through and through and particularly long-lasting, our submersible dirty water pumps do their job perfectly wherever they are needed. They are the first choice if quick action is required in a flood situation, but are also ideal for pumping out ornamental garden ponds before a restorative clean, for example. The dirty water can contain particles with a grain size of up to 30 mm.

Flat-suction submersible pump

Our flat-suction submersible pumps can transport clear or slightly dirty water with particles of up to 5 mm. Flat suction means that, thanks to the folding stand, water can be pumped out right down to a level of 1 mm for mop-dry results. Perfect for when a garden pool needs to be emptied or water needs to be cleared from the cellar.

Features and advantages of Kärcher submersible pumps

Submersible pumps – Extremely long-lasting

Extremely long-lasting

Protected by an oil chamber, the ceramic slide ring sealing increases the lifetime of the submersible pumps.

Submersible pumps – Flexible switching level adjustment

Flexible switching level adjustment

Setting the switching level is particularly easy thanks to the height-adjustable float switch.

Submersible pumps – Perfect protection

Perfect protection

The prefilter, available in integrated form or as an optional accessory, reliably protects the pump against blockages.

Submersible pumps – Automatic pump start

Automatic pump start

The level sensor reacts immediately – even at a low water level.

Submersible flat-suction pumps

Mop-dry pumping results

Once the stand has been folded away, the flat-suction submersible pumps can remove water to a depth of 1 mm for mop-dry results.

Submersible pumps – level sensor

Individual switching level

The switching level can be infinitely adjusted – simply by moving the level sensor.

Manual and automatic pump operation

Manual or automatic

Easy switching from manual on and off to automatic mode.

Easy hose connection

Practical, quick connection

Fast and convenient hose operation thanks to Quick Connect.

Product Function

SP3 Dirt

Drarining dirty water

SP5 Dual

2-in-1: Draining Dirty & Clean Water

SP7 Dirt

Draining Dirty Water

Water Level Detector

SP3 Dirt

Float Switch

SP5 Dual

Height Adjustable Float Switch

SP7 Dirt

Level Sensor

Flat Pick Up

SP3 Dirt

No

SP5 Dual

Yes

SP7 Dirt

No

Ceramic Ring Seal

SP3 Dirt

Yes

SP5 Dual

Yes

SP7 Dirt

Yes

Max Dirt Grain Size (mm)

SP3 Dirt

20

SP5 Dual

30

SP7 Dirt

30

Max Flow Rate (l/hr)

SP3 Dirt

7,000

SP5 Dual

9,500

SP7 Dirt

15,500

Pressure (bar)

SP3 Dirt

0.6

SP5 Dual

0.7

SP7 Dirt

0.8

Weight (kg)

SP3 Dirt

4.2

SP5 Dual

4.9

SP7 Dirt

6.7

Max. Depth of Immersion (m)

SP3 Dirt

7

SP5 Dual

7

SP7 Dirt

7

Min. residual water, manual (mm)

SP3 Dirt

25

SP5 Dual

1

SP7 Dirt

35

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

LEGAL INFORMATION
SOCIAL MEDIA
CO₂-NEUTRAL WEBSITE
© 2025 Kärcher FZE - Dubai