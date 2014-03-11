Drainage Pumps

Kärcher has powerful, easy-to-use water pumps for every requirement and a wide variety of situations. Do you want to use reclaimed water from alternative sources in your home and garden to save precious drinking water? Kärcher's booster centrifugal pumps reliably convey rainwater and groundwater from barrels, cisterns or wells to wherever it is needed. You can buy booster pumps from Kärcher for both watering your garden and for household use, for example as home pumps. If you want to empty your pool or garden pond before a spring clean, a submersible pump from Kärcher is the perfect solution. You can choose between models for clear water and models for dirty water. As a manufacturer, Kärcher has extensive experience in pump development and production – including for professional use. You can now benefit from this industrial expertise.