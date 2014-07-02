Steam cleaners & steam vacuum cleaners
Hygienic cleaning without cleaning agents Kärcher steam cleaners & steam vacuum cleaners clean economically and hygienically - without chemicals. The wide range of accessories make these machines suitable for diverse use on all hard floors, glass and tiled surfaces. Fittings and textile surfaces are also thoroughly cleaned.
Steam vacuum cleaner
Kärcher steam vacuum cleaners feature high operating comfort and effective cleaning performance on all hard surfaces. The extensive range of accessories ensures targeted cleaning.
Certified to disinfect
Kärcher Professional steam cleaners and steam generating vacuums (SGVs) are proof that steam is more than just hot air. Impressively efficient, they deliver reliable, environmentally and user friendly operation by cleaning without chemicals, thanks to the certified disinfection process which kills 99.999% of bacteria*. Suitable for use on hard surfaces, fixtures and fittings – they can also be used to refresh textiles with the upholstery tool provided.
*Accordant to prEN 16615, PVC floor, Test-germ: Enterococcus hirae ATCC 10541 SG 4/4 (Floor nozzle with lamellae, 30 cm/sec., steam pressure maximum, VapoHydro minimum) SGV 6/5 (floor nozzle, 30 cm/sec.,1.steam, 2.stem vacuum, level 3)