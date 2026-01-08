Vacuum mop
Revolutionary cleaning for your home. Experience the new generation of floor cleaning with the 3-in-1 Xtra!Clean vacuum mops. They combine innovation, sustainability and superb quality in a single device: vacuuming, mopping and drying – and it works on all floor types, even carpet. Discover how state-of-the-art technology can make your day-to-work easier, save you valuable time and make your home sparkle again. Put an end to time-consuming cleaning – enjoy pure efficiency and absolute cleanliness.