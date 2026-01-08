The future is now: autonomous cleaning

Starting your robotic vacuum cleaner remotely is so simple using the smartphone app, so you can get back to a clean house. Our robotic vacuum cleaners and mops do the job for you. The robot uses high-tech LiDAR laser navigation to initially establish a floorplan of your home. When it sets out on its cleaning run, its precise sensors ensure it always knows exactly where it is, how to get around obstacles in the room or where it needs to turn at steps or stairs. The robot vacuums and mops fully autonomously and guides itself back to its charging station. The live mapping function means you can check the cleaning progress at any time. The top-spec model, the RCV 5, also features AI object detection so it can automatically drive around or go around even low objects such as shoes or cables. It even detects carpets and delivers an extra thorough clean when in vacuum mode or avoids them altogether while in mop mode.