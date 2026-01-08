EWM 2 Electric wiping mop
The Electric Wipe Mop offers a more hygienic, resourceful and trouble-free alternative to a traditional mop-and-bucket when cleaning hard floors around your home. Whilst using only clean, fresh water to mop your floors, the EWM range also pick up dirty water afterwards, leaving floors dry in only 2 minutes. With a battery life of up to 20 minutes, Kärcher's cordless Electric Wipe Mops allow you to effortlessly clean hard floors around your home without the hassle of cables getting in your way
- 20% better cleaning performance than a conventional mop.*
- With no cables to worry about, the EWM 2 gives you unlimited manoeuvrability to make wiping a breeze.
- Get every inch of the floor sparkling clean with a unique roller design that lets you clean right to the edge of the skirting boards and cupboards.
- This machine saves up to 90% of water compared to a mop and bucket by automatically distributing the perfect amount of water onto the rollers.**
- Leave floors dry in just 2 minutes thanks to dirty water removal blades and super-absorbent microfibre rollers.
- A twin-tank water system means clean and dirty water are kept separate at all times.
Why Kärcher Electric Wipe Mop
Suitable for all sealed hard floors
A slimline product design and floor head swivel joint make for effortless cleaning under furniture and around objects.
Fast, effortless application
There's no need for manual force thanks to self-rotating rollers that take the effort out of cleaning floors.
Edge-to-edge cleaning
Easy to use under furniture
A slimline product design and floor head swivel joint make for effortless cleaning under furniture and around objects.
Total Freedom
Resource-conserving
90% water savings** – compared to cleaning with a conventional mop and bucket.
Integrated twin-tank system for hygienic cleaning
Kärcher's innovative twin-tank system means you can effortlessly clean your floors more hygienically and more efficiently compared to using a mop and bucket.
- Fresh water is automatically fed through to the rotating, microfibre rollers.
- The rollers spin at 500rpm, cleaning the floor thoroughly whilst integrating the clean water and detergent.
- The integrated blade helps to scrape the dirty water from the rollers and contains it in the dirty water tank.
- Floors are left clean and dry in 2 minutes
Application Steps
Assemble the cleaning rollers
Fill the fresh water tank
Clean the floor
Empty the dirty water tank.
Clean the rollers (machine wash at 60°C)
Store the device