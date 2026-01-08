EWM 2 Electric wiping mop

The Electric Wipe Mop offers a more hygienic, resourceful and trouble-free alternative to a traditional mop-and-bucket when cleaning hard floors around your home. Whilst using only clean, fresh water to mop your floors, the EWM range also pick up dirty water afterwards, leaving floors dry in only 2 minutes. With a battery life of up to 20 minutes, Kärcher's cordless Electric Wipe Mops allow you to effortlessly clean hard floors around your home without the hassle of cables getting in your way