Sweepers
The best season for sweeping is: All year round.
Whether it is for petals in the spring, sand in the summer, leaves in the autumn or grit in the winter, the effective and ergonomic S 4 and S 6 sweepers from Kärcher get your home and garden looking clean and tidy in record time all year round.
Advantages of Kärcher sweepers.
Easy to use: Effortless sweeping, entirely without the need for force or exertion.
Easy to fold up: The convenient step surface makes it possible to set up the sweeper without having to bend over.
Flexible and convenient: The push handles of the sweepers are height-adjustable and can be completely folded down if necessary.
Outstanding cleaning performance: Thanks to the powerful roller brush, the side brushes and the large sweeping width, the sweepers effortlessly sweep areas of up to 3000 m² in just one hour.
Cleanliness down to the last detail: The long bristles on the side brushes of our manual sweepers ensure thorough cleaning, even on edges.
Easy removal: The waste containers in Kärcher sweepers can be removed very easily for emptying – grab, lift, done! No contact with the dirt.
Stand-alone: The waste containers can be removed easily and are designed so that they can stand on their own.
Simple and compact: All Kärcher sweepers can be stowed in a space-saving manner with little effort.