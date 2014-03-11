STEAM CLEANERS & STEAM MOPS

Discover the power of Kärcher steam. Kärcher Steam Cleaners and Mops make light work of grease, dirt, stains and even limescale, delivering deep cleaning results with no chemicals or scrubbing. It kills 99.999% of enveloped viruses, including coronavirus* and 99.99% of bacteria** with just the power of steam, and can be used on hard floors and most other surfaces around the home.

Person reinigt Holzboden mit Kärcher Dampfreiniger
Kitchen

Kitchen Cleaning

Blast limescale and dried on dirt from all those hard to reach places. Whether fittings, wall tiles, glass, extractor hoods, stoves or sinks, a Kärcher steam cleaner hygienically cleans the kitchen without chemicals.

floor

Floor Cleaning

The floor nozzle slats ensure the steam remains concentrated on the floor for maximum effect and hygiene when cleaning stone, tile, PVC, laminate or sealed wood flooring, including parquet – all without chemical residues.

iron

Ironing

The Kärcher SC steam pressure ironing system with high-end steam iron, anti-stick soleplate and ironing board saves up to 50% ironing time and still delivers perfect ironing results and instantly dry laundry.

bathroom

Bathroom Cleaning

The steam cleaners do the job perfectly and ensures absolute hygienic cleanliness, even when cleaning wall tiles, glass and mirror surfaces, windows, fittings, showers, cracks and crevices.

