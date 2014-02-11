About Kärcher
At Kärcher, providing cleaning solutions is our job as well as our passion, and we take our responsibility towards people, culture and the environment seriously.
Industry solutions – products for professional use
We understand the demands of your business, whatever market sector you operate in.
Book Your Free Demo
Maintain and protect your flooring with Kärcher floor care machine.
Book your free demo Now!
Application tips
Application tips for indoors and outdoors at a glance.
Frequently Asked Questions
Find answers to your Home and Garden questions here.
Find a product for a cleaning task
Discover what karcher cleaning product to use inside and outside of your home.
KÄRCHER X TTS: 2 strong brands, countless possibilities
Despite all the benefits that using Kärcher machines and detergents offers, there are still tasks that can only be completed by hand. In order to also complete these tasks hygienically and efficiently, cleaning trolleys, buckets, mops and waste containers from TTS Cleaning are therefore now part of the Kärcher portfolio. They have proven themselves time and again in building cleaning, hotel cleaning, as well as in practically all other areas of application. The innovative, ergonomic and sustainable cleaning tools from the Italian company are available wherever Kärcher items are also on sale.
Kärcher – global provider of cleaning technology
The family-owned company Kärcher is today the world's leading provider of efficient, resource-conserving cleaning systems. Kärcher makes a difference through top performance, innovation and quality.
Design prizes and patents
Kärcher cleaning machines combine functionality, user-friendliness and sophisticated design. Kärcher's innovation and drive to achieve better solutions set the company apart and have been proven again and again by patents and awards from renowned institutions. Over 1,300 patents and utility models are a testament to the company's ingenuity and innovative prowess.
In-house research and development for cleaning solutions
Kärcher is constantly striving to achieve the best solution to every cleaning task. This is why we develop powerful systems made up of perfectly matched cleaning machines, accessories and cleaning agents. In order to best meet the needs and preferences of our customers, we are in constant discussion with both private and professional operators. The insights that we gain from this have a direct influence on the development of new products. This means that we can ensure that each new innovation not only meets the requirements of increasingly complex cleaning tasks, but that it makes work as easy and straightforward as possible for operators.