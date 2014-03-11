Municipal sweepers
For professional continuous use on large cars parks, exhibition grounds and industrial areas. Advanced and efficient Kärcher technology ensures reliable results.
Municipal implement carrier
Suitable for numerous uses all year round.
The highest standard of sweeping
Machines for every requirement
As a full-service provider in the sweeping technology sector, we offer solutions for every application: from small articulated sweepers with unrivalled compactness and manoeuvrability in inner-city applications to 3.5-tonne-class powerhouses with all-wheel steering for reliable heavy-duty operations all year round. Whether it’s for narrow town streets or for cleaning main roads and city squares, we have the right machine for you.
Inspiring technology
Highly professional brush systems, low wear and tear, large fresh water tanks and a water circulation system for long working cycles: our vacuum sweepers offer a vast array of technical innovations. Combined with intuitive operating concepts, powerful drives and exemplary environmental performance, they guarantee a superior all-round package.
Unbeatable comfort
Spacious cabs offer not only greater operator comfort, but also 360° visibility for a better view of the essentials and enhanced safety. Our ROPS-certified cabs offer optimal working conditions thanks to their efficient ventilation systems and optional or standard air conditioning systems for all seasons.