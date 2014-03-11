Pressure Washers

SMART CONTROL

The first app-connected pressure washer. Our Smart Control range boasts cutting-edge technology, allowing you to control your pressure washer using the Kärcher Home & Garden app. Switch between the Soft, Medium & Hard pressure settings using the + & – buttons on your trigger gun or you can use your app to easily change the pressure settings on your machine, including the brand new Boost Mode, giving you an extra burst of pressure.

Clean like an expert with the Home & Garden Application Advisor



By simply connecting your Smart Control pressure washer to the Kärcher Home & Garden app on your smartphone, cleaning becomes that bit more effortless and efficient. The app's application advisor feature gives practical tips and tricks for any cleaning situation, helping you to understand what accessories and pressure level is best suited for task at hand.