Pressure Washers

With the right setting for every task. Kärcher pressure washers give you the power and control for the most effective outdoor clean. From patios, decking and cars to wheelie bins and garden furniture, whatever your cleaning needs, we have the right pressure washer for you.

Man with high pressure washer and Home & Garden App
Pressure (bar)
Area performance (m²/h)
Application areas
Kärcher Smart Control

SMART CONTROL

The first app-connected pressure washer. Our Smart Control range boasts cutting-edge technology, allowing you to control your pressure washer using the Kärcher Home & Garden app. Switch between the Soft, Medium & Hard pressure settings using the + & – buttons on your trigger gun or you can use your app to easily change the pressure settings on your machine, including the brand new Boost Mode, giving you an extra burst of pressure.

Clean like an expert with the Home & Garden Application Advisor


By simply connecting your Smart Control pressure washer to the Kärcher Home & Garden app on your smartphone, cleaning becomes that bit more effortless and efficient. The app's application advisor feature gives practical tips and tricks for any cleaning situation, helping you to understand what accessories and pressure level is best suited for task at hand.

WHTE
l=k7
k5 smart

Pressure (bar/Mpa)

K7 Premium Smart Control

20 - max. 180 / 2 - max.18

K5 Premium Smart Control

20 - max. 145 / 2 - max.14.5

Flow Rate (l/h)

K7 Premium Smart Control

max. 550

K5 Premium Smart Control

max. 500

Area Performance (m²/h)

K7 Premium Smart Control

60

K5 Premium Smart Control

40

Water feed temp (C)

K7 Premium Smart Control

max. 60

K5 Premium Smart Control

max. 40

Power Rating (kW)

K7 Premium Smart Control

2.8

K5 Premium Smart Control

2.1

Power Cable (m)

K7 Premium Smart Control

5

K5 Premium Smart Control

5

High Pressure Hose (m)

K7 Premium Smart Control

10

K5 Premium Smart Control

10

Detergent application via

K7 Premium Smart Control

Plug & Clean

K5 Premium Smart Control

Plug & Clean

Motor Cooling

K7 Premium Smart Control

Water

K5 Premium Smart Control

Water

High Pressure Hose Reel

K7 Premium Smart Control

Yes

K5 Premium Smart Control

Yes

Bluetooth Compatible

K7 Premium Smart Control

Yes

K5 Premium Smart Control

Yes

Power Control

Our Power Control pressure washers put the power of cleaning into your hands. Easily select the desired power setting using the LED display on the trigger gun. Power Control models also come equipped with a Dirt-blaster lance which enables a more powerful clean for all the stubborn mess you tackle.

Detergent

Detergent Solution

Power Control machines come equipped with different options that help you to integrate detergent whilst you clean. Our Plug 'n' Clean feature allows you to simply 'plug' cleaning agent directly into your pressure washer meaning it is automatically and efficiently applied whilst you clean.

Quick Connect

Quick Connect-System

The integrated Quick Connect-System allows you to quickly and easily connect the high pressure hose to the trigger gun and the machine as well as helping easy accessory storage.

Telescopic

Telescopic Handle

Power Control models come equipped with a high-quality aluminium telescopic handle, meaning you can easily transport and store your pressure washer.

WHTE
k4
k3
k2

Pressure (bar/Mpa)

K4 Power Control

20 - max. 130 / 2 - max.13

K3 Power Control

20 - max. 120 / 2 - max.12

K2 Power Control

20 - max. 110 / 2 - max.11

Flow Rate (l/h)

K4 Power Control

max. 420

K3 Power Control

max. 380

K2 Power Control

max. 360

Area Performance (m²/h)

K4 Power Control

30

K3 Power Control

25

K2 Power Control

20

Water feed temp (C)

K4 Power Control

max. 40

K3 Power Control

max. 40

K2 Power Control

max. 40

Power Rating (kW)

K4 Power Control

1.8

K3 Power Control

1.6

K2 Power Control

1.4

Power Cable (m)

K4 Power Control

5

K3 Power Control

5

K2 Power Control

5

High Pressure Hose (m)

K4 Power Control

8

K3 Power Control

7

K2 Power Control

5

Detergent application via

K4 Power Control

Plug & Clean

K3 Power Control

Tank

K2 Power Control

Suction Hose

Motor Cooling

K4 Power Control

Water

K3 Power Control

Air

K2 Power Control

Air

High Pressure Hose Reel

K4 Power Control

x

K3 Power Control

x

K2 Power Control

x

Bluetooth compatible

K4 Power Control

x

K3 Power Control

x

K2 Power Control

x

Compact

Our Compact Range is specially designed for those who have little storage space. Perfect for smaller apartments or outdoor areas, Compact models offer the same high-quality cleaning results as our other ranges but are designed with smaller, more compact components allowing you to store your machine in crowded areas.

easy

Easy To Transport

The two carry handles and lighter weight enables Compact Models to be easily carried and transported in and around your home.

Convenient

Convenient Storage

Compact Models offer the same cleaning performance as our other ranges but are much smaller in design. Our K 4 to K 7 Compact models also come equipped with high-quality aluminium telescopic handles which can be conveniently extended and pushed together again – ideal for storage.

Hose

Innovative Hose Storage

Compact models are innovatively designed to store the high pressure hose around the body of the machine. Our K 5 and K 7 models hoses' can be conveniently wound up and secured with an elastic strap for convenient transport or to store it after use.

k7
k5
k4
K2 Compact

Pressure (bar/Mpa)

K7 Compact

20 - max. 180 / 2 - max.18

K5 Compact

20 - max. 145 / 2 - max.14.5

K4 Compact

20 - max. 130 / 2 - max.13

K2 Compact

20 - max. 110 / 2 - max.11

Flow Rate (l/h)

K7 Compact

max. 550

K5 Compact

max. 500

K4 Compact

max. 420

K2 Compact

max. 360

Performance (m²/h)

K7 Compact

60

K5 Compact

40

K4 Compact

30

K2 Compact

20

Water feed temp (C)

K7 Compact

max. 60

K5 Compact

max. 40

K4 Compact

max. 40

K2 Compact

max. 40

Power Rating (kW)

K7 Compact

2.8

K5 Compact

2.1

K4 Compact

1.8

K2 Compact

1.4

Power Cable (m)

K7 Compact

5

K5 Compact

-

K4 Compact

-

K2 Compact

5

Pressure Hose (m)

K7 Compact

10

K5 Compact

8

K4 Compact

6

K2 Compact

4

Detergent application

K7 Compact

Suction hose

K5 Compact

Suction hose

K4 Compact

Suction hose

K2 Compact

Suction hose

Motor Cooling

K7 Compact

Water

K5 Compact

Water

K4 Compact

Air

K2 Compact

Air

Pressure Hose Reel

K7 Compact

x

K5 Compact

x

K4 Compact

x

K2 Compact

x

Bluetooth compatible

K7 Compact

x

K5 Compact

x

K4 Compact

x

K2 Compact

x

Classic

Kärcher Classic pressure washer

Simply powerful

Our Classic pressure washer is proof that you do not need to be big to achieve big things. Quite simply, these models do what they're supposed to do – clean incredibly well. To make sure they do just that, they are designed so cleverly and compactly that they can be transported to anywhere you might need them while being stored in a very space-saving manner – whether in the boot of the car or, after the work is done, on a shelf in the cellar. And they are also incredibly easy to use. In short, the perfect pressure washers for anyone who simply wants to clean with high pressure.

Technology that gets you ahead

Outstanding performance for up to 50% time, water and energy savings

Quality you can see and feel

Reliable brand quality, fully tested for proper functioning and performance

Experience that creates trust

Pioneer and market leader in the cleaning industry

Sustainability that helps mankind and the environment

Supporting the circular economy and reducing pollutants along the entire value chain

Products as diverse as your life

The right device for every requirement; the right accessory for every application


Find out more
Home of WOW

The Home & Garden App

What good is power if it is not smart? None at all! This is why the Smart Control rangeʼs devices are not just really powerful, but also come with a huge amount of Kärcher expertise. Via Bluetooth you can easily connect your Smart Control pressure washer with your smartphone using the Home & Garden app. And with tips from our experts, you can bring back the WOW to things you rarely clean or are cleaning for the first time – just like an expert.

Logo of Apple App Store

App Store

Download on the App Store

Logo of Google Play Store

Google Play

Get it on Google Play

Which Pressure Washer is right for me?

The right pressure washer makes cleaning that much easier.

The cleaning performance of a pressure washer is determined by how the water pressure and water volume are used in combination. The more optimal these two are aligned, the easier it is to remove stubborn dirt and you can clean areas faster.

Here at Kärcher, we assign our pressure washers to different performance classes, the larger the areas you have to clean or the larger number of jobs, the higher the recommended performance class. This ensures you get the most effective clean. For example, if you have a large patio area, a K7 model would suit you best, not only due to the better cleaning performance, but you will also get a longer hose length, to increase your cleaning radius without having to move your machine.

Leistungsklasse K7
K 7
Leistungsklassen K 5
K 5
Leistungsklassen K 4
K 4
Leistungsklassen K 3
K 3
Leistungsklassen K 2
K 2

Discover the different uses of pressure washers

Pressure washing is the most effective way to clean outdoors and is extremely easy: connect your device to the water supply and power outlet, turn on the tap, switch on the pressure washer, and let the cleaning fun begin! With matching special accessories, the devices are transformed into real all-rounders: whether for patio or decking, car cleaning, clearing the guttering or even cleaning the bins, the application possibilities are virtually endless. The pressure is always greatest the closer you are to the nozzle, therefore the distance of the nozzle to the surface you are cleaning should be adjusted accordingly to get the perfect cleaning result. The new Full Control trigger guns help to ensure you can easily find the right pressure setting for the surface you want to clean.

Anwendungen

Pressure washers offer the right solution for every cleaning task!

Our research shows that some of the more common outdoor cleaning projects include:

  • bicycles
  • lawn and garden tools/machines
  • patio furniture
  • fences and walkways
  • motorcycles and scooters
  • small cars
  • steps and entrances
  • mid-size cars, trucks and SUV's
  • brick and stone walls
  • RV's and off-road vehicles
  • swimming pools and large patio areas
  • home exteriors and driveways

Kärcher makes the difference

Kärcher invented the high-pressure washer – and continues to reinvent it again and again. In 1950 Kärcher developed the first European hot water high-pressure washer for professional cleaning. In 1984 Kärcher then launched the first portable pressure washer, the HD 555, for private households – a milestone in the history of cleaning.

As the inventor of high-pressure cleaning, Kärcher has unique specialist knowledge, the breadth and depth of which is unrivalled on the market. We use regular surveys to conscientiously determine what our customers want and need and any findings are incorporated directly into product development. This is how we ensure that each new development meets the needs of our customers.

 

Exceptionally powerful – 50% time saving

The patented Kärcher nozzle technology suited to each individual model makes it possible to save upto 50% cleaning time. Compared with the competition, the Kärcher devices are distinguished by a greater cleaning performance and efficiency.

In short: cleaning takes place faster with time savings of up to 50% and thus also energy and water savings of up to 50% – remarkable advantages which have been scientifically tested by the renowned and independent Fraunhofer Institute.

Accessories and cleaning agents.

The whole package counts. With the right combination of accessories and cleaning agents, even the most stubborn dirt won't stand a chance. Genuine Kärcher accessories increase the cleaning performance, reduce the time required to complete a project and reduce the overall effort needed to achieve the desired results.

Pressure washer accessories

Kärcher offers a wider range of pressure washer accessories than any other brand. This allows us to solve every cleaning problem, no matter how specific.

accessory finder

Pressure washer detergents

The new generation of Kärcher detergents are creating quite a stir with their 3-in-1 active principle. As well as perfect cleaning effect, these new multi-talented products provide gentle care and reliable protection, saving both time and effort. By using renewable and natural resources, Kärcher places an even stronger emphasis on sustainability. What's more, the smart bottle design is a winner too. Whether it is for connection (Plug 'n' Clean), for filling the detergent tank or as a container to be used via the detergent suction hose, the new detergents are universally suitable for all Kärcher pressure washers.

In our detergent finder you will find the right cleaning agent for your Kärcher pressure washer.

Pressure washer detergents
detergent finder
