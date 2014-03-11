Pressure Washers
With the right setting for every task. Kärcher pressure washers give you the power and control for the most effective outdoor clean. From patios, decking and cars to wheelie bins and garden furniture, whatever your cleaning needs, we have the right pressure washer for you.
SMART CONTROL
The first app-connected pressure washer. Our Smart Control range boasts cutting-edge technology, allowing you to control your pressure washer using the Kärcher Home & Garden app. Switch between the Soft, Medium & Hard pressure settings using the + & – buttons on your trigger gun or you can use your app to easily change the pressure settings on your machine, including the brand new Boost Mode, giving you an extra burst of pressure.
Clean like an expert with the Home & Garden Application Advisor
By simply connecting your Smart Control pressure washer to the Kärcher Home & Garden app on your smartphone, cleaning becomes that bit more effortless and efficient. The app's application advisor feature gives practical tips and tricks for any cleaning situation, helping you to understand what accessories and pressure level is best suited for task at hand.
Pressure (bar/Mpa)
K7 Premium Smart Control
20 - max. 180 / 2 - max.18
K5 Premium Smart Control
20 - max. 145 / 2 - max.14.5
Flow Rate (l/h)
K7 Premium Smart Control
max. 550
K5 Premium Smart Control
max. 500
Area Performance (m²/h)
K7 Premium Smart Control
60
K5 Premium Smart Control
40
Water feed temp (C)
K7 Premium Smart Control
max. 60
K5 Premium Smart Control
max. 40
Power Rating (kW)
K7 Premium Smart Control
2.8
K5 Premium Smart Control
2.1
Power Cable (m)
K7 Premium Smart Control
5
K5 Premium Smart Control
5
High Pressure Hose (m)
K7 Premium Smart Control
10
K5 Premium Smart Control
10
Detergent application via
K7 Premium Smart Control
Plug & Clean
K5 Premium Smart Control
Plug & Clean
Motor Cooling
K7 Premium Smart Control
Water
K5 Premium Smart Control
Water
High Pressure Hose Reel
K7 Premium Smart Control
Yes
K5 Premium Smart Control
Yes
Bluetooth Compatible
K7 Premium Smart Control
Yes
K5 Premium Smart Control
Yes
Power Control
Our Power Control pressure washers put the power of cleaning into your hands. Easily select the desired power setting using the LED display on the trigger gun. Power Control models also come equipped with a Dirt-blaster lance which enables a more powerful clean for all the stubborn mess you tackle.
Detergent Solution
Power Control machines come equipped with different options that help you to integrate detergent whilst you clean. Our Plug 'n' Clean feature allows you to simply 'plug' cleaning agent directly into your pressure washer meaning it is automatically and efficiently applied whilst you clean.
Quick Connect-System
The integrated Quick Connect-System allows you to quickly and easily connect the high pressure hose to the trigger gun and the machine as well as helping easy accessory storage.
Telescopic Handle
Power Control models come equipped with a high-quality aluminium telescopic handle, meaning you can easily transport and store your pressure washer.
Pressure (bar/Mpa)
K4 Power Control
20 - max. 130 / 2 - max.13
K3 Power Control
20 - max. 120 / 2 - max.12
K2 Power Control
20 - max. 110 / 2 - max.11
Flow Rate (l/h)
K4 Power Control
max. 420
K3 Power Control
max. 380
K2 Power Control
max. 360
Area Performance (m²/h)
K4 Power Control
30
K3 Power Control
25
K2 Power Control
20
Water feed temp (C)
K4 Power Control
max. 40
K3 Power Control
max. 40
K2 Power Control
max. 40
Power Rating (kW)
K4 Power Control
1.8
K3 Power Control
1.6
K2 Power Control
1.4
Power Cable (m)
K4 Power Control
5
K3 Power Control
5
K2 Power Control
5
High Pressure Hose (m)
K4 Power Control
8
K3 Power Control
7
K2 Power Control
5
Detergent application via
K4 Power Control
Plug & Clean
K3 Power Control
Tank
K2 Power Control
Suction Hose
Motor Cooling
K4 Power Control
Water
K3 Power Control
Air
K2 Power Control
Air
High Pressure Hose Reel
K4 Power Control
x
K3 Power Control
x
K2 Power Control
x
Bluetooth compatible
K4 Power Control
x
K3 Power Control
x
K2 Power Control
x
Compact
Our Compact Range is specially designed for those who have little storage space. Perfect for smaller apartments or outdoor areas, Compact models offer the same high-quality cleaning results as our other ranges but are designed with smaller, more compact components allowing you to store your machine in crowded areas.
Easy To Transport
The two carry handles and lighter weight enables Compact Models to be easily carried and transported in and around your home.
Convenient Storage
Compact Models offer the same cleaning performance as our other ranges but are much smaller in design. Our K 4 to K 7 Compact models also come equipped with high-quality aluminium telescopic handles which can be conveniently extended and pushed together again – ideal for storage.
Innovative Hose Storage
Compact models are innovatively designed to store the high pressure hose around the body of the machine. Our K 5 and K 7 models hoses' can be conveniently wound up and secured with an elastic strap for convenient transport or to store it after use.
Pressure (bar/Mpa)
K7 Compact
20 - max. 180 / 2 - max.18
K5 Compact
20 - max. 145 / 2 - max.14.5
K4 Compact
20 - max. 130 / 2 - max.13
K2 Compact
20 - max. 110 / 2 - max.11
Flow Rate (l/h)
K7 Compact
max. 550
K5 Compact
max. 500
K4 Compact
max. 420
K2 Compact
max. 360
Performance (m²/h)
K7 Compact
60
K5 Compact
40
K4 Compact
30
K2 Compact
20
Water feed temp (C)
K7 Compact
max. 60
K5 Compact
max. 40
K4 Compact
max. 40
K2 Compact
max. 40
Power Rating (kW)
K7 Compact
2.8
K5 Compact
2.1
K4 Compact
1.8
K2 Compact
1.4
Power Cable (m)
K7 Compact
5
K5 Compact
-
K4 Compact
-
K2 Compact
5
Pressure Hose (m)
K7 Compact
10
K5 Compact
8
K4 Compact
6
K2 Compact
4
Detergent application
K7 Compact
Suction hose
K5 Compact
Suction hose
K4 Compact
Suction hose
K2 Compact
Suction hose
Motor Cooling
K7 Compact
Water
K5 Compact
Water
K4 Compact
Air
K2 Compact
Air
Pressure Hose Reel
K7 Compact
x
K5 Compact
x
K4 Compact
x
K2 Compact
x
Bluetooth compatible
K7 Compact
x
K5 Compact
x
K4 Compact
x
K2 Compact
x
Classic
Simply powerful
Our Classic pressure washer is proof that you do not need to be big to achieve big things. Quite simply, these models do what they're supposed to do – clean incredibly well. To make sure they do just that, they are designed so cleverly and compactly that they can be transported to anywhere you might need them while being stored in a very space-saving manner – whether in the boot of the car or, after the work is done, on a shelf in the cellar. And they are also incredibly easy to use. In short, the perfect pressure washers for anyone who simply wants to clean with high pressure.
Technology that gets you ahead
Outstanding performance for up to 50% time, water and energy savings
Quality you can see and feel
Reliable brand quality, fully tested for proper functioning and performance
Experience that creates trust
Pioneer and market leader in the cleaning industry
Sustainability that helps mankind and the environment
Supporting the circular economy and reducing pollutants along the entire value chain
Products as diverse as your life
The right device for every requirement; the right accessory for every application
The Home & Garden App
What good is power if it is not smart? None at all! This is why the Smart Control rangeʼs devices are not just really powerful, but also come with a huge amount of Kärcher expertise. Via Bluetooth you can easily connect your Smart Control pressure washer with your smartphone using the Home & Garden app. And with tips from our experts, you can bring back the WOW to things you rarely clean or are cleaning for the first time – just like an expert.
Which Pressure Washer is right for me?
The right pressure washer makes cleaning that much easier.
The cleaning performance of a pressure washer is determined by how the water pressure and water volume are used in combination. The more optimal these two are aligned, the easier it is to remove stubborn dirt and you can clean areas faster.
Here at Kärcher, we assign our pressure washers to different performance classes, the larger the areas you have to clean or the larger number of jobs, the higher the recommended performance class. This ensures you get the most effective clean. For example, if you have a large patio area, a K7 model would suit you best, not only due to the better cleaning performance, but you will also get a longer hose length, to increase your cleaning radius without having to move your machine.
Discover the different uses of pressure washers
Pressure washing is the most effective way to clean outdoors and is extremely easy: connect your device to the water supply and power outlet, turn on the tap, switch on the pressure washer, and let the cleaning fun begin! With matching special accessories, the devices are transformed into real all-rounders: whether for patio or decking, car cleaning, clearing the guttering or even cleaning the bins, the application possibilities are virtually endless. The pressure is always greatest the closer you are to the nozzle, therefore the distance of the nozzle to the surface you are cleaning should be adjusted accordingly to get the perfect cleaning result. The new Full Control trigger guns help to ensure you can easily find the right pressure setting for the surface you want to clean.
Pressure washers offer the right solution for every cleaning task!
Our research shows that some of the more common outdoor cleaning projects include:
- bicycles
- lawn and garden tools/machines
- patio furniture
- fences and walkways
- motorcycles and scooters
- small cars
- steps and entrances
- mid-size cars, trucks and SUV's
- brick and stone walls
- RV's and off-road vehicles
- swimming pools and large patio areas
- home exteriors and driveways
Kärcher makes the difference
Kärcher invented the high-pressure washer – and continues to reinvent it again and again. In 1950 Kärcher developed the first European hot water high-pressure washer for professional cleaning. In 1984 Kärcher then launched the first portable pressure washer, the HD 555, for private households – a milestone in the history of cleaning.
As the inventor of high-pressure cleaning, Kärcher has unique specialist knowledge, the breadth and depth of which is unrivalled on the market. We use regular surveys to conscientiously determine what our customers want and need and any findings are incorporated directly into product development. This is how we ensure that each new development meets the needs of our customers.
Exceptionally powerful – 50% time saving
The patented Kärcher nozzle technology suited to each individual model makes it possible to save upto 50% cleaning time. Compared with the competition, the Kärcher devices are distinguished by a greater cleaning performance and efficiency.
In short: cleaning takes place faster with time savings of up to 50% and thus also energy and water savings of up to 50% – remarkable advantages which have been scientifically tested by the renowned and independent Fraunhofer Institute.
Accessories and cleaning agents.
The whole package counts. With the right combination of accessories and cleaning agents, even the most stubborn dirt won't stand a chance. Genuine Kärcher accessories increase the cleaning performance, reduce the time required to complete a project and reduce the overall effort needed to achieve the desired results.
Pressure washer accessories
Kärcher offers a wider range of pressure washer accessories than any other brand. This allows us to solve every cleaning problem, no matter how specific.
Pressure washer detergents
The new generation of Kärcher detergents are creating quite a stir with their 3-in-1 active principle. As well as perfect cleaning effect, these new multi-talented products provide gentle care and reliable protection, saving both time and effort. By using renewable and natural resources, Kärcher places an even stronger emphasis on sustainability. What's more, the smart bottle design is a winner too. Whether it is for connection (Plug 'n' Clean), for filling the detergent tank or as a container to be used via the detergent suction hose, the new detergents are universally suitable for all Kärcher pressure washers.
In our detergent finder you will find the right cleaning agent for your Kärcher pressure washer.