Pressure washer K 2 Power Control
With application consultant support via a smartphone app: the Kärcher K 2 Power Control pressure washer for cleaning bicycles, garden tools or outdoor furniture, for example.
The Kärcher Home & Garden app turns every user into a cleaning expert – and makes possible a more thorough cleaning result with the Kärcher K 2 Power Control pressure washer. The app contains the helpful application consultant who assists the user with practical tips and tricks for every cleaning task. The app also offers a comprehensive service including information on the device, the application and the Kärcher Service portal. The device is equipped with a high-pressure gun and two spray lances with Quick Connect adapter. The pressure level can be set directly on the Click vario power spray lance – for maximum control in every cleaning task. The device also has a height-adjustable telescopic handle for comfortable transport and storage, a suction hose for effortless application of detergents, practical holders for accessories, high-pressure gun and cable, as well as a 5 metre hose.
Features and benefits
Home & Garden appThe Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert. Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results. Convenient comprehensive service – all info on the device, its application and our Service portal.
Spray gun and spray lances with Quick ConnectEasy attaching and turning – two different spray lances are available. Optimal pressure setting – three pressure settings and one detergent setting can be selected. Easy control – symbols on the spray lances display the settings that have been set.
Height-adjustable telescopic handleFor a convenient pulling height. Completely retractable for optimal storage.
Integrated suction hose
- For quick, convenient and comfortable application of detergents with the pressure washer.
- Can be used without complication. Suction hose for the use of detergents.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 110 / 2 - max. 11
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 360
|Area performance (m²/h)
|20
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|1.4
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|246 x 280 x 586
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
- Vario Power Jet
- Click Vario Power spray lance
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 5 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Suction
- Telescopic handle
- Integrated water filter
Videos
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture