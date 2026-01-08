Vacuum cleaners

Vacuum cleaners from Kärcher combine high suction power with manoeuvrability and flexibility. For allergy sufferers, single people, families and pet owners alike, Kärcher has the right vacuum cleaner for every situation.

Freedom

Cordless freedom with the lithium-ion battery

Our VC cordless vacuum cleaner range boasts effortless manoeuvrability thanks to its powerful lithium-ion battery. With our VC range, you'll never be constrained by a power cable, you can get to all those hard to reach areas while vacuuming around your home, with a battery life of up to 50 minutes* available from a single charge.

Easy to use

Easy to use

Designed to be uncomplicated and practical, our VC range is more than easy to use. An on-off switch, an accompanying switch lock that allows for continuous cleaning and Boost Mode button are integrated onto the handle. Our vacuum cleaners boast painless simplicity meaning you can get the job in hand done, without unnecessary stress.

nozzle

Active Floor Nozzle

The floor nozzle's integrated motorised roller brushes help to dismantle any dirt & debris that has become embedded into carpets or other soft floor types. The active floor nozzle allows you to pick up dirt & debris from both hard floors & carpets – switching between them seamlessly, whilst also smoothly gliding across your home thanks to its clever design. With the VC range, you can easily clean under household furniture thanks to the flexible, twisting joint at the floor nozzle and the VC 6 also includes additional LED lighting allowing you to make hard-to-see dirt visible.

Kärcher battery-powered vacuum cleaners accessories

A wide range of application options

Clever mounting options for a range of accessories, making the cordless vacuum cleaners even more versatile.

Kärcher battery-powered vacuum cleaners filter system

Practically designed filter system

The three-stage filter system, comprising cyclone, air inlet and HEPA hygiene filter* (VC 7 Cordless and VC 6 Cordless) ensure extra-clean exhaust air.

The filters are easy to clean and replace, extending the lifetime of the vacuum cleaner.

*EN 1822:1998.

Kärcher battery-powered vacuum cleaners easy cleaning

Single-click dust container emptying

Dirt is emptied easily and hygienically at the push of a button, so you don't have to touch it.

Kärcher battery-powered vacuum cleaners wall mount

Practical wall bracket

Using the wall bracket, the device can be stowed away quickly and easily and is ready for use whenever it's needed. The wall bracket of the VC 7 Cordless yourMax and VC 6 Cordless ourFamily also acts as a convenient charger at the same time.

Run Time

VC 4 Cordless myHome

30 mins

VC 4 Cordless Premium myHome

30 mins 

VC 6 Cordless ourFamily

50 mins

VC 6 Cordless Premium ourFamily

50 mins

VC7 Cordless yourMax

60 mins

Charge Time

VC 4 Cordless myHome

390 mins

VC 4 Cordless Premium myHome

390 mins

VC 6 Cordless ourFamily

270 mins

VC 6 Cordless Premium ourFamily

270 mins

VC7 Cordless yourMax

270 mins

Weight

VC 4 Cordless myHome

2.35 Kg

VC 4 Cordless Premium myHome

2.35 Kg

VC 6 Cordless ourFamily

2.55 Kg

VC 6 Cordless Premium ourFamily

2.55 Kg

VC7 Cordless yourMax

2.3 Kg

Battery Status Indicator

VC 4 Cordless myHome

x

VC 4 Cordless Premium myHome

x

VC 6 Cordless ourFamily

VC 6 Cordless Premium ourFamily

VC7 Cordless yourMax

Tube Material

VC 4 Cordless myHome

Plastic

VC 4 Cordless Premium myHome

Plastic

VC 6 Cordless ourFamily

Aluminium

VC 6 Cordless Premium ourFamily

Aluminium

VC7 Cordless yourMax

Aluminium

2nd Battery

VC 4 Cordless myHome

x

VC 4 Cordless Premium myHome

x

VC 6 Cordless ourFamily

x

VC 6 Cordless Premium ourFamily

VC7 Cordless yourMax

x

Wall Mount Charging Function

VC 4 Cordless myHome

x

VC 4 Cordless Premium myHome

x

VC 6 Cordless ourFamily

VC 6 Cordless Premium ourFamily

VC7 Cordless yourMax

2nd Air Inlet Filter

VC 4 Cordless myHome

x

VC 4 Cordless Premium myHome

VC 6 Cordless ourFamily

x

VC 6 Cordless Premium ourFamily

VC7 Cordless yourMax

Filter Cleaning Tool

VC 4 Cordless myHome

x

VC 4 Cordless Premium myHome

VC 6 Cordless ourFamily

x

VC 6 Cordless Premium ourFamily

VC7 Cordless yourMax

Dust Sensor

VC 4 Cordless myHome

x

VC 4 Cordless Premium myHome

x

VC 6 Cordless ourFamily

x

VC 6 Cordless Premium ourFamily

x

VC7 Cordless yourMax

