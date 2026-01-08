WATERING & IRRIGATION SYSTEMS
Kärcher has reinvented rain. Kärcher's extensive range of watering equipment will delight garden lovers. Kärcher offers sprayers, guns, sprinklers, hoses, water timers, hose connectors and storage systems that are tailored for maximum efficiency, for unadulterated enjoyment of the garden in harmony with nature.
Makes environmental sense
Kärcher's intelligent and efficient technology, as well as products designed to work in perfect unison, allow you to work responsibly with natural resources. By extending the eco!ogic range to include garden products, Kärcher has demonstrated its sense of ecological responsibility for its latest products. Of special importance here is the removal of the stand-by mode and the addition of the maximum-efficiency watering control system.
Save Energy
Long-lasting and comfortable to use, Kärcher premium-quality pumps are ideal for exploiting alternative water sources. The pumps switch on and off again as needed. Multi-stage pumps provide more power and efficiency with less operating noise. They use 30% less energy than conventional jet pumps while producing the same output.
Save Water
The SensoTimer water timer with radio-based moisture sensors represents intelligent and efficient watering technology. The moisture level of the soil is transmitted every 30 minutes and the watering system only starts if it is actually required. To avoid duplicated watering, the sensor measures the level of moisture near ground level. Thanks to the eco!ogic function, watering can be delayed if required, allowing you to save more water.
Responsible material selection
Kärcher attaches great importance to selecting materials carefully, being mindful of environmental impact and avoiding substances that damage the environment and harm human health, such as phthalates and heavy metals. Kärcher Performance hoses offer premium quality and stand out due to their robust, flexible and kink-resistant qualities.
Targeted watering
The Kärcher Rain System® adapts to your plants' exact needs and is the perfect complement to hedges, bushes, vegetable patches and flowerbeds. The water is sprinkled exactly where it's needed and nothing is wasted – which is good for the environment and your wallet. The uniform pressure distribution ensures that stretches of up to 50 metres long have even water distribution. If necessary, you can even set different volumes of water for different areas.
Sprinklers
Watering all the way into the furthest corner: Thanks to our wide range of circular sprinklers, you will always find the right solution for any garden, whether large or small, level or sloped.
Hose Storage And Trolleys
Always tidy, always ready to use: With the Kärcher hose trolleys and hose reels watering the entire garden is done quickly and simply.
Hoses
Kärcher garden hoses are extremely flexible, robust and resistant to kinks. So nothing stands in the way of garden care!
Connectors/Tap Adaptors
Connection, coupling, decoupling and repairing: Kärcher offers the right connecting pieces for all available click systems and standard hose diameters.
Nozzles And Spray Lances
An absolute winner: Kärcher garden sprayers and spray lances impress with their ergonomic design and high level of operating comfort. You can adjust the spraying pattern as required.
Automatic Watering
Even when you are on holiday, you do not have to worry about your garden: Water timers from Kärcher regulate your watering system precisely according to plan.