Connectors/Tap adaptors

Hose connection systems for flexibility whatever the demand. Connection, coupling, decoupling and repairing: Kärcher offers the right connecting pieces for all available click systems and standard hose diameters. Regardless of the hose diameter – 1/2", 5/8" or 3/4": Kärcher's ultra-watertight hose connectors are always the perfect fit – guaranteed. The universal hose connectors also boast outstanding resilience and maximum tensile strength. The connectors are available with or without aqua stop. The premium universal hose connector also has an aluminium hose fastening and soft plastic recessed handles for even better handling. All Kärcher plug systems are of course compatible with the standard click systems on the market.