HARD FLOOR CLEANER
Swap the mop. Kärcher Hard Floor Cleaners are the faster way to clean hard floors, leaving them dry in just 2 minutes.
FC5 Hard Floor Cleaner
- No need to vacuum and wash separately – does the job in one
- Unique roller design lets you clean right up to skirting boards and furniture
- Leaves floors clean and dry in just two minutes
- Two water tanks ensure clean and dirty water are kept separate for a more hygienic clean
- 50% time saving compared to conventional methods*
- 85% water saving compared to a mop & bucket**
- Suitable for all sealed hard floors
FC7 Cordless Hard Floor Cleaner
- Removes all types of dry and wet everyday dirt in a single pass
- 50% time saving compared to conventional methods*
- Two different cleaning modes plus boost function for all types of sealed hard floors
- Four –roller drive technology for a greater cleaning performance
- Powerful Lithium-Ion battery provides 45 minutes of run time
- Leaves floors clean and dry in just two minutes
- Can clean right up to skirting board edges and easily under furniture
- Hair is easily picked up thanks to the integrated hair filter
Why Kärcher Hard Floor Cleaners?
Suitable for all sealed hard floors
Ideal for laminate, tile, stone and sealed wooden floors, with SmartRoller technology for gentle, effective cleaning. Combine with specially-formulated Kärcher detergents to clean, care for and protect your floor.
Fast, effortless application
Ditch the bucket, no need to scrub or spread dirty water around - Kärcher's SmartRoller technology uses self-propelling microfibre rollers to effortlessly pick up dirt, leaving your hard floors sparkling.
Edge-to-edge cleaning
The centralised drive concept and unique roller design enable Kärcher hard floor cleaners to clean right up to furniture and skirting boards.
Application Steps
Assemble the cleaning rollers
Fill the fresh water tank
Clean the floor
Empty the dirty water tank.
Clean the rollers (machine wash at 60°C)
Store the device