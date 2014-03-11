Pressure washer for professional use
Kärcher, the world's number one pressure washer brand delivers unbeatable versatility with hot or cold water professional pressure washers to suit your needs – we provide the solution whatever your cleaning challenge.
HOT VS. COLD WATER PRESSURE WASHERS
- Faster results and shorter drying times - hot water quickly loosens and dissolves dirt, solidified oils and fats providing a time saving of up to 35%.As well as being cost-effective and economical, surfaces that are cleaned with hot water dry faster enabling them to be used sooner.
- Germ-reducing effect without cleaning agents - cleaning with hot water significantly reduces the presence of germs without the need for disinfectants. This helps to protect the environment, as well as saving money and resources.
- Protection of surfaces - achieve the same cleaning effect and protect sensitive surfaces by cleaning using a lower working pressure.
- Maximum mobility – ideal for those on the move cleaning jobs where easy transportation is essential thanks to the compact and ergonomic design. Whether loading into a vehicle or carrying up steps, it can also be easily stored when not in use. For larger cleaning jobs the new HD trailer pressure washer can even be towed by your vehicle.
- Total independence - use even where there is no water or power supply, Kärcher petrol or diesel-powered pressure washers enable you to directly suction water from lakes, or water bowsers making them ideal for use in agriculture, construction or the public sector.
- Industry-specific solutions - designed and tailored to your requirements, Kärcher provides machines to be used in a variety of industries, from the strict hygiene requirements of the food industry to use in potentially explosive environments.
Cold water high-pressure cleaners
Clean machines, vehicles and buildings daily: with pressure and a high flow rate, cold water high-pressure cleaners can also remove stubborn dirt. Ideal for large surface areas.
Hot water high-pressure cleaners
With hot water, high-pressure cleaners clean even better with the same amount of pressure, Kärcher machines impress with the highest level of usage comfort and the most up-to-date technology.
Ultra-high pressure cleaning systems
When the cleaning performance of conventional high-pressure cleaners is no longer enough, our ultra high-pressure cleaners come into their own. Thanks to the ultra high pressure (UHP), even the most stubborn dirt and coatings can be reliably removed.
Hot water generator
Our hot water generators offer a simple and economical way to turn your existing cold water high-pressure cleaners into hot water machines with improved cleaning performance as required.
Stationary high-pressure cleaners
Stationary high-pressure cleaners are ideal for a wide range of applications. The high-pressure water is fed directly to the points of use via a permanently installed pipeline network.
GET THE MOST OUT OF YOUR PRESSURE WASHER
Accessories
Expand your pressure washer’s range of applications with Kärcher accessories.
Cleaning and Care Agents
Achieve faster results with Kärcher’s specially formulated cleaning and care agents.
Benefits of hot water high-pressure cleaners
High water temperatures produced by hot water high-pressure cleaners allow a reduction in working pressure, cleaning time and the amount of cleaning agent required. Benefits of hot water high-pressure cleaners compared to cold water high-pressure cleaners:
- Better cleaning result
- Reduced cleaning agent consumption
- Shorter drying time
- Improved hygiene
- Shorter working time
Using hot water offers a significant time saving of up to 35% with improved cleaning results.
Kärcher iSolar. The system solution for solar module cleaning.
Our recommendation:
The HDS 10/20-4 M hot water high-pressure cleaner or HD 10/23-4 S cold water high-pressure cleaner for optimum cleaning results.
- Very high cleaning and area performance
- Contra-rotating disc brushes
- Telescopic lance made from carbon/glass fibre composite
- Reach of 1.8 - 14 metres (depending on the telescopic lance)
In no time at all, we'll show you the exact Kärcher Professional machine that best suits your specific cleaning task.