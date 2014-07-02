See our hot water range

COLD WATER PRESSURE WASHERS RANGE

Cold water for stubborn dirt. Clean machines, vehicles and buildings daily. With pressure and high capacity, Kärcher cold water pressure washers can also remove heavy dirt. Ideal for large surface areas.

Karcher Professional Cold Water Pressure Washers

With fast results and quicker drying times, see if our hot water range is better suited to your needs...

Karcher Professional Hot Water Pressure Washers
Kaercher_HD Super Class_application

HD Super Class

For construction, agriculture, industry and municipal use - maximum power is needed. Pressure, flow rates and equipment in the super class are perfectly balanced.

Karcher Professional Pressure Washer HD Middle Class

HD Middle Class

Well equipped for long and heavy-duty use: Cold water high-pressure cleaners in the middle class clean machines, vehicles or company premises quickly and reliably.

Karcher Professional Pressure Washer HD Compact Class

HD Compact Class

Light and powerful: these compact, all-round-machines clean courtyards and workshops in next to no time. They excel with pressure, flow rate and working time.

Karcher Professional Pressure Washer HD Portable Class

HD Portable

The new Kärcher portable cold water high-pressure cleaners are lightweight and compact. These machines are easy to transport and the ideal mobile companion for all locations of use.

Karcher Professional Pressure Washer HD Cage Class

HD Cage

Powerful, robust and ideal for tough cleaning jobs on difficult terrain, our cold water Cage pressure washers are fitted with a sturdy frame and crane attachment point making them ideal for prolonged operating periods in construction, industry, agriculture, forestry and municipal.

Karcher Professional Pressure Washer HD Combustion Class

HD Combustion Engine

Where there is no power source, high pressure cleaners with combustion engine – with optional biodiesel operation – offer maximum versatility and independence.

