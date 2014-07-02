HOT WATER PRESSURE WASHERS RANGE
With hot water, high-pressure cleaners clean even better with the same amount of pressure, Kärcher machines impress with the highest level of usage comfort and the most up-to-date technology.
See our cold water range
With maximum mobility, total independence and industry-specific solutions, see if our cold water range is better suited to your needs...
HDS Super Class
Whether the automotive industry, agriculture, construction or forwarding industry: the mobile super class offers top class performance where work once had to be carried out stationary.
HDS Middle Class
For car dealerships, building trade, agriculture and municipal use: the middle class combines innovative technology with maximum operating convenience. Ideal for heavy-duty use.
HDS Compact Class
Innovative technology – easy handling: the compact class features one-button operation, chassis with integrated tank and on-board high-pressure hose drum.
HDS with combustion engine
Where there is no power source, high pressure cleaners with combustion engine – with optional biodiesel operation – offer maximum versatility and independence.
HDS Special Class
When exhaust gases are to be avoided or prohibited: the special class with electric heating is used in hygiene areas, hospitals, canteen kitchens or public baths.
HDS Trailer
The all-round mobile and self-contained solution for professional use in local authorities, construction and industry. Configurable, highly efficient, reliable and easy to use. The 500 litre water tank and 100 litre fuel tank on board allow for up to 60 minutes of stand-alone use without connecting to electricity or water supplies.
Accessories
For more Accessorry options for Professional Pressure Washers, click the button below:
The Professional product finder for our high-pressure cleaners
Hard work made easy: the Kärcher Professional high-pressure cleaners complete a wide range of tasks quickly and efficiently. This includes all cold and hot water machines and detergents.
Find a wide range of technology at lightning speed – with the Kärcher Professional product finder
In no time at all, we'll show you the exact Kärcher Professional machine that best suits your specific cleaning task.