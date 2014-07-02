HOT WATER PRESSURE WASHERS RANGE

With hot water, high-pressure cleaners clean even better with the same amount of pressure, Kärcher machines impress with the highest level of usage comfort and the most up-to-date technology.

Karcher Professional Hot Water Pressure Washers

See our cold water range

With maximum mobility, total independence and industry-specific solutions, see if our cold water range is better suited to your needs...

Karcher Professional Cold Water Pressure Washers
Karcher Professional Pressure Washer HDS Super Class

HDS Super Class

Whether the automotive industry, agriculture, construction or forwarding industry: the mobile super class offers top class performance where work once had to be carried out stationary.

Karcher Professional Pressure Washer HDS Medium Class

HDS Middle Class

For car dealerships, building trade, agriculture and municipal use: the middle class combines innovative technology with maximum operating convenience. Ideal for heavy-duty use.

Karcher Professional Pressure Washer HDS Compact Class

HDS Compact Class

Innovative technology – easy handling: the compact class features one-button operation, chassis with integrated tank and on-board high-pressure hose drum.

Karcher Professional Pressure Washer HDS Combustion Class

HDS with combustion engine

Where there is no power source, high pressure cleaners with combustion engine – with optional biodiesel operation – offer maximum versatility and independence.

Karcher Professional Pressure Washer HDS Special Class

HDS Special Class

When exhaust gases are to be avoided or prohibited: the special class with electric heating is used in hygiene areas, hospitals, canteen kitchens or public baths.

Karcher Professional Pressure Washer HDS Trailer Class

HDS Trailer

The all-round mobile and self-contained solution for professional use in local authorities, construction and industry. Configurable, highly efficient, reliable and easy to use. The 500 litre water tank and 100 litre fuel tank on board allow for up to 60 minutes of stand-alone use without connecting to electricity or water supplies.

Accessories

For more Accessorry options for Professional Pressure Washers, click the button below:

 

 

High-pressure cleaners

The Professional product finder for our high-pressure cleaners

Hard work made easy: the Kärcher Professional high-pressure cleaners complete a wide range of tasks quickly and efficiently. This includes all cold and hot water machines and detergents.

Product finder

Find a wide range of technology at lightning speed – with the Kärcher Professional product finder

In no time at all, we'll show you the exact Kärcher Professional machine that best suits your specific cleaning task.

