Hoses
Kärcher garden hoses impress with their robustness, flexibility and kink-resistance, as well as outstanding functionality and easy handling. By the way: many of our hoses are available as practical sets and can be used straight away.
Responsible choice of materials
Kärcher places a huge emphasis on the careful selection of materials and avoids substances such as phthalate and heavy metals that are detrimental to the environment and to health. Additional benefits: The hoses, which have been optimised in terms of functionality and handling, are robust, flexible and resistant to kinks.